Daily NHL Injury Report

by

Welcome to the THW Injury Report. This page is updated daily with the latest injury and illness news from around the NHL. Let’s start by taking a look at players that returned to action yesterday and then dive into the team-by-team lists.

Cleared/Activated

Anaheim Ducks

  • Adam Henrique
    • Missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/26/22)
  • Anthony Stolarz
    • Day-to-day with the flu. (3/25/22)
  • Sonny Milano
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/18/22)
  • Jakob Silfverberg (IR – 3/9/22)
    • Injury and timeline undisclosed.
  • Urho Vaakanainen (IR – 2/24/22)
    • Acquired via trade from Boston. (3/19/22)
    • Close to returning from an undisclosed injury.
  • Max Jones (IR – 10/19/21)
    • Was back on the ice at practice as he prepares to return from a torn pectoral muscle. (3/17/22)
  • Ryan Kesler (LTIR – 1/14/21)
    • Player career over due to hip injuries.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Arizona Coyotes

  • Christian Fischer
    • Week-to-week with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)
  • Jack McBain
    • Week-to-week with an ankle injury. (3/25/22)
  • Janis Moser
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
  • Jakob Chychrun
    • Will miss approximately two weeks with an ankle injury. (3/16/22)
  • Antoine Roussel (IR – 3/14/22)
    • Expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/8/22)
  • Liam O’Brien (IR – 3/7/22)
    • Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/7/22)
  • Andrew Ladd (IR – 2/28/22)
    • Injury and timeline undisclosed.
  • Liam Kirk (AHL)
    • Out for season after undergoing knee surgery. (11/18/22)
  • Dmitrij Jaskin (IR – 11/15/21)
    • Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (11/15/21)
  • Conor Timmins (IR – 10/27/21)
    • Out for the season after knee surgery. (11/18/21)
  • Bryan Little (IR – 3/21/22)
    • Playing career likely over due to an ear injury.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.
    • Contract traded to Arizona from Winnipeg. (3/21/22)

Related: Coyotes Add Coveted College Prospect Jack McBain For The Future

Boston Bruins

  • Jakub Zboril (IR – 12/4/21)
    • Out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. (12/21/21)

Buffalo Sabres

  • John Hayden
    • Placed into COVID-19 protocol. (3/20/22)
  • Casey Fitzgerald
    • Was recently removed from IR but is still considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Malcolm Subban (IR – 1/29/22)
    • Out for the season after undergoing surgery to address an upper-body injury.
  • Drake Caggiula (IR – 11/26/21)
    • Out for season after having spine surgery for a herniated disc. (2/17/22)
  • Andrew Oglevie (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21)
    • Has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.
  • Johnny Boychuk (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Playing career likely over due to an eye injury.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Calgary Flames

  • No injuries to report

Carolina Hurricanes

  • Jordan Martinook
    • Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/20/22)
  • Jake Gardiner (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Out for the season after undergoing hip and back surgeries. (9/6/21)

Chicago Blackhawks

  • Tyler Johnson (IR – 3/18/22)
    • Out indefinitely with a concussion.
  • Connor Murphy (LTIR – 3/18/22)
    • Out indefinitely with a concussion.
  • Jujhar Khaira (LTIR – 2/18/22)
    • Expected to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing back surgery.
  • Andrew Shaw (LTIR – 10/12/21)
    • Retired after suffering from multiple concussions during his career.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season

Colorado Avalanche

  • Ryan Murray
    • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
  • Gabriel Landeskog
    • Could return before the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery. (3/16/22)
  • Samuel Girard
    • Expected to miss four weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/12/22)
  • Bowen Byram
    • Timeline to return is still unknown, but he continues to improve from a head injury. (3/14/22)

Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Zach Werenski
    • Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Joonas Korpisalo
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus Blue Jackets
Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)
  • Boone Jenner (IR – 3/12/22)
    • Week-to-week with a back injury.
  • Alexandre Texier (IR – 2/7/22)
    • Was originally out with a finger injury, but has now been given an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. (3/10/22)
  • Daniil Tarasov (IR – 1/4/22)
    • Underwent hip surgery in late February and was given a recovery time of six months.
  • Nathan Gerbe (Season Opening IR – 10/12/21)
    • Had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in September and will miss the entire 2021-22 season.

Dallas Stars

  • Braden Holtby (LTIR – 3/21/22)
    • Timeline unknown with a lower-body injury.
  • Miro Heiskanen (IR – 3/10/22)
    • Upgraded to day-to-day as he tries to return from mononucleosis. (3/26/22)
  • Ben Bishop (LTIR – 12/11/21)
    • Playing career over due to a degenerative knee injury.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Detroit Red Wings

  • Thomas Greiss
    • Ruled out for the weekend with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
  • Givani Smith
    • Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
  • Marc Staal
    • Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/24/22)
  • Robby Fabbri (IR – 3/11/22)
    • Expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
  • Danny DeKeyser (IR – 3/8/22)
    • Injury and timeline undisclosed.
  • Carter Rowney (IR – 3/7/22)
    • Injury and timeline undisclosed.
  • Mitchell Stephens (IR – 11/15/21)
    • Timeline unknown after suffering a lower-body injury in mid-November.

Edmonton Oilers

  • Oscar Klefbom (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Will miss the entire 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury.

Florida Panthers

  • Anton Lundell
    • Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/23/22)
  • Aaron Ekblad (LTIR – 3/20/22)
    • Week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
  • Jonas Johansson (IR – 3/15/22)
    • Injury and timeline undisclosed.
  • Markus Nutivaara (LTIR – 11/27/21)
    • Is skating, but has no timeline to return. (3/2/22)

Los Angeles Kings

  • Michael Anderson (LTIR – 3/20/22)
    • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
  • Matt Roy (IR – 3/15/22)
    • Expected to start skating within the next week as he recovers from a lower-body injury. (3/22/22)
  • Drew Doughty (IR – 3/13/22)
    • Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)
  • Dustin Brown (IR – 3/13/22)
    • Out for an “extended period” with an upper-body injury. (3/13/22)
  • Andreas Athanasiou (IR – 3/12/22)
    • Not scheduled to start skating anytime soon due to an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)
  • Brendan Lemieux (IR – 3/8/22)
    • Was not on the ice at practice after suffering a setback in his return from a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Sean Walker (LTIR – 12/20/21)
    • Out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL. (10/27/21)

Minnesota Wild

  • No injuries to report

Montreal Canadiens

  • Michael Pezzetta
    • Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Tyler Pitlick
    • Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Brendan Gallagher
    • Out one week with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Jeff Petry
    • Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
Jeff Petry Montreal Canadiens
Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)
  • Jonathan Drouin (IR – 3/24/22)
    • Aggravated a prior wrist injury and is seeking a second opinion on possibly having surgery. (3/26/22)
  • Ryan Poehling (IR – 3/15/22)
    • Out 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury.
  • Kale Clague (IR – 3/12/22)
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
  • Shea Weber (LTIR – 10/14/21)
    • Playing career likely over due to an ankle injury.
  • Carey Price (NHLPA Player Assistance Program – 10/7/21)
    • Still considered a non-roster player as he works his way back from a knee injury.
    • Practiced with the team for the first time this season. (3/19/22)

Nashville Predators

  • Mark Borowiecki
    • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/24/22)
  • Dante Fabbro
    • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
  • Matt Benning (IR – 3/19/22)
    • Undisclosed timeline as he deals with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

  • Pavel Zacha
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/23/22)
  • Andrew Hammond (IR – 3/5/22)
    • Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/22/22)
    • Acquired via trade with Montreal. (3/21/22)
  • Janne Kuokkanen (IR – 2/13/22)
    • Day-to-day with a wrist injury.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood (IR – 1/25/22)
    • Could return to action from a heel injury before the end of the regular season. (3/22/22)
  • Jonathan Bernier (IR – 12/10/21)
    • Out for the season after undergoing hip surgery. (1/4/22)
  • Tyce Thompson (IR – 11/17/21)
    • Practiced in a regular jersey as he closes in on a return from a shoulder injury. (3/21/22)
  • Miles Wood (IR – 10/11/21)
    • Could make his season debut in early April after recovering from a hip injury. (03/21/22)

New York Islanders

  • Cal Clutterbuck
    • Will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. (3/24/22)
    • Expected to be ready for the start of next season.
  • Scott Mayfield
    • Out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)

New York Rangers

  • Kevin Rooney (IR – 3/3/22)
    • Expected to return in early April from an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
  • Kaapo Kakko (IR – 1/24/22)
    • Has begun skating on his own and could return from a wrist injury in early April. (3/25/22)
  • Samuel Blais (IR – 11/16/21)
    • Out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. (12/16/22)

Ottawa Senators

  • Jake Sanderson
    • Out 4-6 weeks after surgery on his hand. (3/24/22)
  • Thomas Chabot (IR – 3/17/22)
    • Out for the season with a hand injury.
  • Matt Murray (IR – 3/6/22)
    • Expected to return before the end of the regular season as he recovers from an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
  • Shane Pinto (IR – 11/14/21)
    • Out four months after surgery to address an upper-body injury. (11/30/22)
  • Angus Crookshank (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21)
    • Out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery last September.

Philadelphia Flyers

  • Travis Konecny
    • Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)
  • Scott Laughton (IR – 3/15/22)
    • Expected to return from a concussion within the next week. (3/22/22)
  • Sean Couturier (LTIR – 1/22/22)
    • Out for the season after undergoing back surgery. (2/11/22)
  • Nate Thompson (IR – 12/8/21)
    • Expected to return from shoulder injury within the next week. (3/22/22)
  • Ryan Ellis (LTIR – 11/16/21)
    • Out for the season with a lower-body injury. (3/21/22)
    • Expected to be ready for the start of next season. (3/22/22)
  • Samuel Morin (IR – 10/11/21)
    • Out for the season due to knee surgery. (1/10/22)

Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Evgeni Malkin
    • Day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. (3/26/22)
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)
  • Brock McGinn
    • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/12/22)
  • Nathan Beaulieu (LTIR – 3/9/22)
    • Acquired via trade from Winnipeg. (3/21/22)
    • Likely to be activated from LTIR once playoffs begin.
  • Jason Zucker (LTIR – 1/20/22)
    • Skated in a non-contact jersey at practice as he closes in on a return from a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)

San Jose Sharks

  • Logan Couture
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Jonathan Dahlen
    • Day-to-day after taking a puck to the face. (3/21/22)
  • Matt Nieto
    • Day-to-day with a laceration.
  • Adin Hill
    • No timeline set as he deals with a lingering lower-body injury. (3/16/22)
  • Mario Ferraro (IR – 2/28/22)
    • Out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula.
  • Kevin Labanc (IR – 1/2/22)
    • Practicing with a non-contact jersey as he recovers from shoulder surgery in December. (3/26/22)
  • Nikolai Knyzhov (IR – 10/12/21)
    • Out for this season and might not be ready for the start of next season with multiple lower-body injuries. (03/19/21)

Seattle Kraken

  • Jaden Schwartz
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Haydn Fleury
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Brandon Tanev (IR – 12/21/21)
    • Out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. (12/27/21)

St. Louis Blues

  • Torey Krug
  • Tyler Bozak (LTIR – 3/24/22)
    • Out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.
  • Scott Perunovich (LTIR – 2/27/22)
    • Will be re-evaluated after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. (3/9/22)

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Ryan McDonagh
    • Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Brent Seabrook (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Playing career over due to injured right hip.
    • Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Ondrej Kase
    • Out indefinitely with a concussion. (3/25/22)
  • Rasmus Sandin (LTIR – 3/21/22)
    • Out long-term with a knee injury.
  • Jack Campbell (IR – 3/10/22)
    • Expected to miss two weeks with an injured rib (3/12/22)
  • Jake Muzzin (LTIR – 2/23/22)
    • Practicing with the team, but no firm timetable for his return. (3/16/22)

Vancouver Canucks

  • Matthew Highmore
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
Matthew Highmore Vancouver Canucks
Matthew Highmore, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)
  • Nils Hoglander (IR – 3/22/22)
    • Day-to-day with a groin injury.
  • Jason Dickinson (IR – 3/15/22)
    • Timeline and injury undisclosed.
  • Kyle Burroughs (IR – 2/25/22)
    • Skated with a regular jersey during practice as he prepares to return from an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Tucker Poolman (LTIR – 2/25/22)
    • Practicing with the team, but no timetable for his return from an undisclosed illness. (3/22/22)
  • Micheal Ferland (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Playing career likely over due to ongoing head injuries.
  • Brady Keeper (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Not expected to play this year after suffering a broken leg during training camp.

Vegas Golden Knights

  • William Carrier
    • Left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Brett Howden
    • Unknown timeline for a return after suffering an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
  • Reilly Smith (LTIR – 3/25/22)
    • Out indefinitely with a knee injury.
  • Nolan Patrick
    • Left Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
  • Laurent Brossoit
    • Timeline unknown as he deals with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)
  • Nicolas Hague
    • Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
  • Max Pacioretty (IR – 3/20/22)
    • Suffered a setback in his recovery from an undisclosed injury. (3/25/22)
  • Robin Lehner (IR – 3/14/21)
    • GM Kelly McCrimmon expects Lehner to return from his lower-body injury “very soon.” (3/22/22)
  • Brayden McNabb (IR – 3/6/22)
    • Timeline unknown after suffering an arm injury. (3/6/22)
  • Mark Stone (LTIR – 2/14/22)
    • Out indefinitely with a back injury.
  • Jake Bischoff (LTIR – 10/11/21)
    • Timeline and injury undisclosed.

Washington Capitals

  • Nic Dowd
    • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
  • Trevor van Riemsdyk (IR – 3/20/22)
    • Eligible to return from upper-body injury on March 26.
  • Joe Snively (LTIR – 3/15/22)
    • Expected to return in 4-6 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. (3/6/22)
  • Carl Hagelin (LTIR – 3/3/22)
    • Set to have second eye surgery soon and will be re-evaluated after the procedure. (3/22/22)
  • Johan Larsson (IR – 2/7/22)
    • Acquired via trade with Arizona. (3/21/22)
    • Practicing with new team in a non-contact jersey. (3/23/22)

Winnipeg Jets

  • Cole Perfetti (LTIR – 3/4/22)
    • Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Visit this page every morning for updates from around the National Hockey League.