Daily NHL Injury Report

Welcome to the THW Injury Report. This page is updated daily with the latest injury and illness news from around the NHL. Let’s start by taking a look at players that returned to action yesterday and then dive into the team-by-team lists.

Cleared/Activated

Anaheim Ducks

Adam Henrique Missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/26/22)

Anthony Stolarz Day-to-day with the flu. (3/25/22)

Sonny Milano Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/18/22)

Jakob Silfverberg (IR – 3/9/22) Injury and timeline undisclosed.

Urho Vaakanainen (IR – 2/24/22) Acquired via trade from Boston. (3/19/22) Close to returning from an undisclosed injury.

Max Jones (IR – 10/19/21) Was back on the ice at practice as he prepares to return from a torn pectoral muscle. (3/17/22)

Ryan Kesler (LTIR – 1/14/21) Player career over due to hip injuries. Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.



Arizona Coyotes

Christian Fischer Week-to-week with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)

Jack McBain Week-to-week with an ankle injury. (3/25/22)

Janis Moser Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)

Jakob Chychrun Will miss approximately two weeks with an ankle injury. (3/16/22)

Antoine Roussel (IR – 3/14/22) Expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/8/22)

Liam O’Brien (IR – 3/7/22) Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/7/22)

Andrew Ladd (IR – 2/28/22) Injury and timeline undisclosed.

Liam Kirk (AHL) Out for season after undergoing knee surgery. (11/18/22)

Dmitrij Jaskin (IR – 11/15/21) Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (11/15/21)

Conor Timmins (IR – 10/27/21) Out for the season after knee surgery. (11/18/21)

Bryan Little (IR – 3/21/22) Playing career likely over due to an ear injury. Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season. Contract traded to Arizona from Winnipeg. (3/21/22)



Boston Bruins

Jakub Zboril (IR – 12/4/21) Out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. (12/21/21)



Buffalo Sabres

John Hayden Placed into COVID-19 protocol. (3/20/22)

Casey Fitzgerald Was recently removed from IR but is still considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Malcolm Subban (IR – 1/29/22) Out for the season after undergoing surgery to address an upper-body injury.

Drake Caggiula (IR – 11/26/21) Out for season after having spine surgery for a herniated disc. (2/17/22)

Andrew Oglevie (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21) Has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

Johnny Boychuk (LTIR – 10/11/21) Playing career likely over due to an eye injury. Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.



Calgary Flames

No injuries to report

Carolina Hurricanes

Jordan Martinook Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/20/22)

Jake Gardiner (LTIR – 10/11/21) Out for the season after undergoing hip and back surgeries. (9/6/21)



Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson (IR – 3/18/22) Out indefinitely with a concussion.

Connor Murphy (LTIR – 3/18/22) Out indefinitely with a concussion.

Jujhar Khaira (LTIR – 2/18/22) Expected to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing back surgery.

Andrew Shaw (LTIR – 10/12/21) Retired after suffering from multiple concussions during his career. Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season



Colorado Avalanche

Ryan Murray Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)

Gabriel Landeskog Could return before the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery. (3/16/22)

Samuel Girard Expected to miss four weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/12/22)

Bowen Byram Timeline to return is still unknown, but he continues to improve from a head injury. (3/14/22)



Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Joonas Korpisalo Out for the rest of the season after being scheduled for hip surgery. (3/24/22)



Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boone Jenner (IR – 3/12/22) Week-to-week with a back injury.

Alexandre Texier (IR – 2/7/22) Was originally out with a finger injury, but has now been given an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. (3/10/22)

Daniil Tarasov (IR – 1/4/22) Underwent hip surgery in late February and was given a recovery time of six months.

Nathan Gerbe (Season Opening IR – 10/12/21) Had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in September and will miss the entire 2021-22 season.



Dallas Stars

Braden Holtby (LTIR – 3/21/22) Timeline unknown with a lower-body injury.

Miro Heiskanen (IR – 3/10/22) Upgraded to day-to-day as he tries to return from mononucleosis. (3/26/22)

Ben Bishop (LTIR – 12/11/21) Playing career over due to a degenerative knee injury. Under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.



Detroit Red Wings

Thomas Greiss Ruled out for the weekend with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)

Givani Smith Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)

Marc Staal Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/24/22)

Robby Fabbri (IR – 3/11/22) Expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Danny DeKeyser (IR – 3/8/22) Injury and timeline undisclosed.

Carter Rowney (IR – 3/7/22) Injury and timeline undisclosed.

Mitchell Stephens (IR – 11/15/21) Timeline unknown after suffering a lower-body injury in mid-November.



Edmonton Oilers

Oscar Klefbom (LTIR – 10/11/21) Will miss the entire 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury.



Florida Panthers

Anton Lundell Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/23/22)

Aaron Ekblad (LTIR – 3/20/22) Week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Jonas Johansson (IR – 3/15/22) Injury and timeline undisclosed.

Markus Nutivaara (LTIR – 11/27/21) Is skating, but has no timeline to return. (3/2/22)



Los Angeles Kings

Michael Anderson (LTIR – 3/20/22) Week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Matt Roy (IR – 3/15/22) Expected to start skating within the next week as he recovers from a lower-body injury. (3/22/22)

Drew Doughty (IR – 3/13/22) Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)

Dustin Brown (IR – 3/13/22) Out for an “extended period” with an upper-body injury. (3/13/22)

Andreas Athanasiou (IR – 3/12/22) Not scheduled to start skating anytime soon due to an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)

Brendan Lemieux (IR – 3/8/22) Was not on the ice at practice after suffering a setback in his return from a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)

Sean Walker (LTIR – 12/20/21) Out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL. (10/27/21)



Minnesota Wild

No injuries to report

Montreal Canadiens

Michael Pezzetta Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Tyler Pitlick Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Brendan Gallagher Out one week with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)

Jeff Petry Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)



Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jonathan Drouin (IR – 3/24/22) Aggravated a prior wrist injury and is seeking a second opinion on possibly having surgery. (3/26/22)

Ryan Poehling (IR – 3/15/22) Out 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury.

Kale Clague (IR – 3/12/22) Day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Shea Weber (LTIR – 10/14/21) Playing career likely over due to an ankle injury.

Carey Price (NHLPA Player Assistance Program – 10/7/21) Still considered a non-roster player as he works his way back from a knee injury. Practiced with the team for the first time this season. (3/19/22)



Nashville Predators

Mark Borowiecki Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/24/22)

Dante Fabbro Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)

Matt Benning (IR – 3/19/22) Undisclosed timeline as he deals with an upper-body injury.



New Jersey Devils

Pavel Zacha Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/23/22)

Andrew Hammond (IR – 3/5/22) Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/22/22) Acquired via trade with Montreal. (3/21/22)

Janne Kuokkanen (IR – 2/13/22) Day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Mackenzie Blackwood (IR – 1/25/22) Could return to action from a heel injury before the end of the regular season. (3/22/22)

Jonathan Bernier (IR – 12/10/21) Out for the season after undergoing hip surgery. (1/4/22)

Tyce Thompson (IR – 11/17/21) Practiced in a regular jersey as he closes in on a return from a shoulder injury. (3/21/22)

Miles Wood (IR – 10/11/21) Could make his season debut in early April after recovering from a hip injury. (03/21/22)



New York Islanders

Cal Clutterbuck Will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. (3/24/22) Expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Scott Mayfield Out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)



New York Rangers

Kevin Rooney (IR – 3/3/22) Expected to return in early April from an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)

Kaapo Kakko (IR – 1/24/22) Has begun skating on his own and could return from a wrist injury in early April. (3/25/22)

Samuel Blais (IR – 11/16/21) Out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. (12/16/22)



Ottawa Senators

Jake Sanderson Out 4-6 weeks after surgery on his hand. (3/24/22)

Thomas Chabot (IR – 3/17/22) Out for the season with a hand injury.

Matt Murray (IR – 3/6/22) Expected to return before the end of the regular season as he recovers from an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)

Shane Pinto (IR – 11/14/21) Out four months after surgery to address an upper-body injury. (11/30/22)

Angus Crookshank (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21) Out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery last September.



Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)

Scott Laughton (IR – 3/15/22) Expected to return from a concussion within the next week. (3/22/22)

Sean Couturier (LTIR – 1/22/22) Out for the season after undergoing back surgery. (2/11/22)

Nate Thompson (IR – 12/8/21) Expected to return from shoulder injury within the next week. (3/22/22)

Ryan Ellis (LTIR – 11/16/21) Out for the season with a lower-body injury. (3/21/22) Expected to be ready for the start of next season. (3/22/22)

Samuel Morin (IR – 10/11/21) Out for the season due to knee surgery. (1/10/22)



Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. (3/26/22)



Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brock McGinn Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/12/22)

Nathan Beaulieu (LTIR – 3/9/22) Acquired via trade from Winnipeg. (3/21/22) Likely to be activated from LTIR once playoffs begin.

Jason Zucker (LTIR – 1/20/22) Skated in a non-contact jersey at practice as he closes in on a return from a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)



San Jose Sharks

Logan Couture Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Jonathan Dahlen Day-to-day after taking a puck to the face. (3/21/22)

Matt Nieto Day-to-day with a laceration.

Adin Hill No timeline set as he deals with a lingering lower-body injury. (3/16/22)

Mario Ferraro (IR – 2/28/22) Out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula.

Kevin Labanc (IR – 1/2/22) Practicing with a non-contact jersey as he recovers from shoulder surgery in December. (3/26/22)

Nikolai Knyzhov (IR – 10/12/21) Out for this season and might not be ready for the start of next season with multiple lower-body injuries. (03/19/21)



Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Haydn Fleury Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Brandon Tanev (IR – 12/21/21) Out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. (12/27/21)



St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/24/22)

Tyler Bozak (LTIR – 3/24/22) Out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Scott Perunovich (LTIR – 2/27/22) Will be re-evaluated after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. (3/9/22)



Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan McDonagh Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Brent Seabrook (LTIR – 10/11/21) Playing career over due to injured right hip. Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.



Toronto Maple Leafs

Ondrej Kase Out indefinitely with a concussion. (3/25/22)

Rasmus Sandin (LTIR – 3/21/22) Out long-term with a knee injury.

Jack Campbell (IR – 3/10/22) Expected to miss two weeks with an injured rib (3/12/22)

Jake Muzzin (LTIR – 2/23/22) Practicing with the team, but no firm timetable for his return. (3/16/22)



Vancouver Canucks

Matthew Highmore Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)



Matthew Highmore, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nils Hoglander (IR – 3/22/22) Day-to-day with a groin injury.

Jason Dickinson (IR – 3/15/22) Timeline and injury undisclosed.

Kyle Burroughs (IR – 2/25/22) Skated with a regular jersey during practice as he prepares to return from an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Tucker Poolman (LTIR – 2/25/22) Practicing with the team, but no timetable for his return from an undisclosed illness. (3/22/22)

Micheal Ferland (LTIR – 10/11/21) Playing career likely over due to ongoing head injuries.

Brady Keeper (LTIR – 10/11/21) Not expected to play this year after suffering a broken leg during training camp.



Vegas Golden Knights

William Carrier Left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)

Brett Howden Unknown timeline for a return after suffering an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)

Reilly Smith (LTIR – 3/25/22) Out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Nolan Patrick Left Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)

Laurent Brossoit Timeline unknown as he deals with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)

Nicolas Hague Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)

Max Pacioretty (IR – 3/20/22) Suffered a setback in his recovery from an undisclosed injury. (3/25/22)

Robin Lehner (IR – 3/14/21) GM Kelly McCrimmon expects Lehner to return from his lower-body injury “very soon.” (3/22/22)

Brayden McNabb (IR – 3/6/22) Timeline unknown after suffering an arm injury. (3/6/22)

Mark Stone (LTIR – 2/14/22) Out indefinitely with a back injury.

Jake Bischoff (LTIR – 10/11/21) Timeline and injury undisclosed.



Washington Capitals

Nic Dowd Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)

Trevor van Riemsdyk (IR – 3/20/22) Eligible to return from upper-body injury on March 26.

Joe Snively (LTIR – 3/15/22) Expected to return in 4-6 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. (3/6/22)

Carl Hagelin (LTIR – 3/3/22) Set to have second eye surgery soon and will be re-evaluated after the procedure. (3/22/22)

Johan Larsson (IR – 2/7/22) Acquired via trade with Arizona. (3/21/22) Practicing with new team in a non-contact jersey. (3/23/22)



Winnipeg Jets

Cole Perfetti (LTIR – 3/4/22) Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.



