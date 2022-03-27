Daily NHL Injury Report

Welcome to the THW Injury Report. This page is updated daily with the latest injury and illness news from around the NHL. Let’s start by taking a look at players that returned to action yesterday and then dive into the team-by-team lists.
Cleared/Activated
- Patrice Bergeron (BOS)
- Alec Martinez (VGK)
- Michael Amadio (VGK)
- Zach Whitecloud (VGK)
- Ryan Getzlaf (ANA)
- Troy Terry (ANA)
- Josh Mahura (ANA)
- T.J. Oshie (WSH)
- Drake Batherson (OTT)
Anaheim Ducks
- Adam Henrique
- Missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/26/22)
- Anthony Stolarz
- Day-to-day with the flu. (3/25/22)
- Sonny Milano
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/18/22)
- Jakob Silfverberg (IR – 3/9/22)
- Injury and timeline undisclosed.
- Urho Vaakanainen (IR – 2/24/22)
- Acquired via trade from Boston. (3/19/22)
- Close to returning from an undisclosed injury.
- Max Jones (IR – 10/19/21)
- Was back on the ice at practice as he prepares to return from a torn pectoral muscle. (3/17/22)
- Ryan Kesler (LTIR – 1/14/21)
- Player career over due to hip injuries.
- Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Arizona Coyotes
- Christian Fischer
- Week-to-week with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)
- Jack McBain
- Week-to-week with an ankle injury. (3/25/22)
- Janis Moser
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Jakob Chychrun
- Will miss approximately two weeks with an ankle injury. (3/16/22)
- Antoine Roussel (IR – 3/14/22)
- Expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/8/22)
- Liam O’Brien (IR – 3/7/22)
- Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/7/22)
- Andrew Ladd (IR – 2/28/22)
- Injury and timeline undisclosed.
- Liam Kirk (AHL)
- Out for season after undergoing knee surgery. (11/18/22)
- Dmitrij Jaskin (IR – 11/15/21)
- Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (11/15/21)
- Conor Timmins (IR – 10/27/21)
- Out for the season after knee surgery. (11/18/21)
- Bryan Little (IR – 3/21/22)
- Playing career likely over due to an ear injury.
- Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.
- Contract traded to Arizona from Winnipeg. (3/21/22)
Boston Bruins
- Jakub Zboril (IR – 12/4/21)
- Out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. (12/21/21)
Buffalo Sabres
- John Hayden
- Placed into COVID-19 protocol. (3/20/22)
- Casey Fitzgerald
- Was recently removed from IR but is still considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Malcolm Subban (IR – 1/29/22)
- Out for the season after undergoing surgery to address an upper-body injury.
- Drake Caggiula (IR – 11/26/21)
- Out for season after having spine surgery for a herniated disc. (2/17/22)
- Andrew Oglevie (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21)
- Has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.
- Johnny Boychuk (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Playing career likely over due to an eye injury.
- Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Calgary Flames
- No injuries to report
Carolina Hurricanes
- Jordan Martinook
- Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/20/22)
- Jake Gardiner (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Out for the season after undergoing hip and back surgeries. (9/6/21)
Chicago Blackhawks
- Tyler Johnson (IR – 3/18/22)
- Out indefinitely with a concussion.
- Connor Murphy (LTIR – 3/18/22)
- Out indefinitely with a concussion.
- Jujhar Khaira (LTIR – 2/18/22)
- Expected to miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing back surgery.
- Andrew Shaw (LTIR – 10/12/21)
- Retired after suffering from multiple concussions during his career.
- Under contract until the end of the 2021-22 season
Colorado Avalanche
- Ryan Murray
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Gabriel Landeskog
- Could return before the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery. (3/16/22)
- Samuel Girard
- Expected to miss four weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/12/22)
- Bowen Byram
- Timeline to return is still unknown, but he continues to improve from a head injury. (3/14/22)
Columbus Blue Jackets
- Zach Werenski
- Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Joonas Korpisalo
- Out for the rest of the season after being scheduled for hip surgery. (3/24/22)
- Boone Jenner (IR – 3/12/22)
- Week-to-week with a back injury.
- Alexandre Texier (IR – 2/7/22)
- Was originally out with a finger injury, but has now been given an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. (3/10/22)
- Daniil Tarasov (IR – 1/4/22)
- Underwent hip surgery in late February and was given a recovery time of six months.
- Nathan Gerbe (Season Opening IR – 10/12/21)
- Had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in September and will miss the entire 2021-22 season.
Dallas Stars
- Braden Holtby (LTIR – 3/21/22)
- Timeline unknown with a lower-body injury.
- Miro Heiskanen (IR – 3/10/22)
- Upgraded to day-to-day as he tries to return from mononucleosis. (3/26/22)
- Ben Bishop (LTIR – 12/11/21)
- Playing career over due to a degenerative knee injury.
- Under contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Detroit Red Wings
- Thomas Greiss
- Ruled out for the weekend with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
- Givani Smith
- Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
- Marc Staal
- Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/24/22)
- Robby Fabbri (IR – 3/11/22)
- Expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
- Danny DeKeyser (IR – 3/8/22)
- Injury and timeline undisclosed.
- Carter Rowney (IR – 3/7/22)
- Injury and timeline undisclosed.
- Mitchell Stephens (IR – 11/15/21)
- Timeline unknown after suffering a lower-body injury in mid-November.
Edmonton Oilers
- Oscar Klefbom (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Will miss the entire 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury.
Florida Panthers
- Anton Lundell
- Day-to-day with an undisclosed illness. (3/23/22)
- Aaron Ekblad (LTIR – 3/20/22)
- Week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
- Jonas Johansson (IR – 3/15/22)
- Injury and timeline undisclosed.
- Markus Nutivaara (LTIR – 11/27/21)
- Is skating, but has no timeline to return. (3/2/22)
Los Angeles Kings
- Michael Anderson (LTIR – 3/20/22)
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
- Matt Roy (IR – 3/15/22)
- Expected to start skating within the next week as he recovers from a lower-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Drew Doughty (IR – 3/13/22)
- Week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)
- Dustin Brown (IR – 3/13/22)
- Out for an “extended period” with an upper-body injury. (3/13/22)
- Andreas Athanasiou (IR – 3/12/22)
- Not scheduled to start skating anytime soon due to an undisclosed injury. (3/22/22)
- Brendan Lemieux (IR – 3/8/22)
- Was not on the ice at practice after suffering a setback in his return from a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Sean Walker (LTIR – 12/20/21)
- Out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL. (10/27/21)
Minnesota Wild
- No injuries to report
Montreal Canadiens
- Michael Pezzetta
- Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Tyler Pitlick
- Left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Brendan Gallagher
- Out one week with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Jeff Petry
- Out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Jonathan Drouin (IR – 3/24/22)
- Aggravated a prior wrist injury and is seeking a second opinion on possibly having surgery. (3/26/22)
- Ryan Poehling (IR – 3/15/22)
- Out 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury.
- Kale Clague (IR – 3/12/22)
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
- Shea Weber (LTIR – 10/14/21)
- Playing career likely over due to an ankle injury.
- Carey Price (NHLPA Player Assistance Program – 10/7/21)
- Still considered a non-roster player as he works his way back from a knee injury.
- Practiced with the team for the first time this season. (3/19/22)
Nashville Predators
- Mark Borowiecki
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/24/22)
- Dante Fabbro
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Matt Benning (IR – 3/19/22)
- Undisclosed timeline as he deals with an upper-body injury.
New Jersey Devils
- Pavel Zacha
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/23/22)
- Andrew Hammond (IR – 3/5/22)
- Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Acquired via trade with Montreal. (3/21/22)
- Janne Kuokkanen (IR – 2/13/22)
- Day-to-day with a wrist injury.
- Mackenzie Blackwood (IR – 1/25/22)
- Could return to action from a heel injury before the end of the regular season. (3/22/22)
- Jonathan Bernier (IR – 12/10/21)
- Out for the season after undergoing hip surgery. (1/4/22)
- Tyce Thompson (IR – 11/17/21)
- Practiced in a regular jersey as he closes in on a return from a shoulder injury. (3/21/22)
- Miles Wood (IR – 10/11/21)
- Could make his season debut in early April after recovering from a hip injury. (03/21/22)
New York Islanders
- Cal Clutterbuck
- Will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. (3/24/22)
- Expected to be ready for the start of next season.
- Scott Mayfield
- Out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)
New York Rangers
- Kevin Rooney (IR – 3/3/22)
- Expected to return in early April from an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
- Kaapo Kakko (IR – 1/24/22)
- Has begun skating on his own and could return from a wrist injury in early April. (3/25/22)
- Samuel Blais (IR – 11/16/21)
- Out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. (12/16/22)
Ottawa Senators
- Jake Sanderson
- Out 4-6 weeks after surgery on his hand. (3/24/22)
- Thomas Chabot (IR – 3/17/22)
- Out for the season with a hand injury.
- Matt Murray (IR – 3/6/22)
- Expected to return before the end of the regular season as he recovers from an upper-body injury. (3/22/22)
- Shane Pinto (IR – 11/14/21)
- Out four months after surgery to address an upper-body injury. (11/30/22)
- Angus Crookshank (Season-Opening IR – 10/12/21)
- Out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery last September.
Philadelphia Flyers
- Travis Konecny
- Day-to-day with a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)
- Scott Laughton (IR – 3/15/22)
- Expected to return from a concussion within the next week. (3/22/22)
- Sean Couturier (LTIR – 1/22/22)
- Out for the season after undergoing back surgery. (2/11/22)
- Nate Thompson (IR – 12/8/21)
- Expected to return from shoulder injury within the next week. (3/22/22)
- Ryan Ellis (LTIR – 11/16/21)
- Out for the season with a lower-body injury. (3/21/22)
- Expected to be ready for the start of next season. (3/22/22)
- Samuel Morin (IR – 10/11/21)
- Out for the season due to knee surgery. (1/10/22)
Pittsburgh Penguins
- Evgeni Malkin
- Day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. (3/26/22)
- Brock McGinn
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/12/22)
- Nathan Beaulieu (LTIR – 3/9/22)
- Acquired via trade from Winnipeg. (3/21/22)
- Likely to be activated from LTIR once playoffs begin.
- Jason Zucker (LTIR – 1/20/22)
- Skated in a non-contact jersey at practice as he closes in on a return from a lower-body injury. (3/25/22)
San Jose Sharks
- Logan Couture
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Jonathan Dahlen
- Day-to-day after taking a puck to the face. (3/21/22)
- Matt Nieto
- Day-to-day with a laceration.
- Adin Hill
- No timeline set as he deals with a lingering lower-body injury. (3/16/22)
- Mario Ferraro (IR – 2/28/22)
- Out 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula.
- Kevin Labanc (IR – 1/2/22)
- Practicing with a non-contact jersey as he recovers from shoulder surgery in December. (3/26/22)
- Nikolai Knyzhov (IR – 10/12/21)
- Out for this season and might not be ready for the start of next season with multiple lower-body injuries. (03/19/21)
Seattle Kraken
- Jaden Schwartz
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Haydn Fleury
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Brandon Tanev (IR – 12/21/21)
- Out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. (12/27/21)
St. Louis Blues
- Torey Krug
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury. (3/24/22)
- Tyler Bozak (LTIR – 3/24/22)
- Out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.
- Scott Perunovich (LTIR – 2/27/22)
- Will be re-evaluated after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. (3/9/22)
Tampa Bay Lightning
- Ryan McDonagh
- Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Brent Seabrook (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Playing career over due to injured right hip.
- Under contract until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Ondrej Kase
- Out indefinitely with a concussion. (3/25/22)
- Rasmus Sandin (LTIR – 3/21/22)
- Out long-term with a knee injury.
- Jack Campbell (IR – 3/10/22)
- Expected to miss two weeks with an injured rib (3/12/22)
- Jake Muzzin (LTIR – 2/23/22)
- Practicing with the team, but no firm timetable for his return. (3/16/22)
Vancouver Canucks
- Matthew Highmore
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Nils Hoglander (IR – 3/22/22)
- Day-to-day with a groin injury.
- Jason Dickinson (IR – 3/15/22)
- Timeline and injury undisclosed.
- Kyle Burroughs (IR – 2/25/22)
- Skated with a regular jersey during practice as he prepares to return from an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Tucker Poolman (LTIR – 2/25/22)
- Practicing with the team, but no timetable for his return from an undisclosed illness. (3/22/22)
- Micheal Ferland (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Playing career likely over due to ongoing head injuries.
- Brady Keeper (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Not expected to play this year after suffering a broken leg during training camp.
Vegas Golden Knights
- William Carrier
- Left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Brett Howden
- Unknown timeline for a return after suffering an upper-body injury. (3/26/22)
- Reilly Smith (LTIR – 3/25/22)
- Out indefinitely with a knee injury.
- Nolan Patrick
- Left Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
- Laurent Brossoit
- Timeline unknown as he deals with a lower-body injury. (3/24/22)
- Nicolas Hague
- Day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. (3/24/22)
- Max Pacioretty (IR – 3/20/22)
- Suffered a setback in his recovery from an undisclosed injury. (3/25/22)
- Robin Lehner (IR – 3/14/21)
- GM Kelly McCrimmon expects Lehner to return from his lower-body injury “very soon.” (3/22/22)
- Brayden McNabb (IR – 3/6/22)
- Timeline unknown after suffering an arm injury. (3/6/22)
- Mark Stone (LTIR – 2/14/22)
- Out indefinitely with a back injury.
- Jake Bischoff (LTIR – 10/11/21)
- Timeline and injury undisclosed.
Washington Capitals
- Nic Dowd
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. (3/25/22)
- Trevor van Riemsdyk (IR – 3/20/22)
- Eligible to return from upper-body injury on March 26.
- Joe Snively (LTIR – 3/15/22)
- Expected to return in 4-6 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. (3/6/22)
- Carl Hagelin (LTIR – 3/3/22)
- Set to have second eye surgery soon and will be re-evaluated after the procedure. (3/22/22)
- Johan Larsson (IR – 2/7/22)
- Acquired via trade with Arizona. (3/21/22)
- Practicing with new team in a non-contact jersey. (3/23/22)
Winnipeg Jets
- Cole Perfetti (LTIR – 3/4/22)
- Out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.
