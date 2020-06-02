THW Throwback – Revisiting the 2018 NHL Draft Guide

Take a walk down NHL Draft memory lane by taking a look at all of our great coverage of the 2018 Entry Draft. Check out where our prospect experts got their rankings right, and where they were a little off. See what the draft professionals were saying about these guys before they were selected. Refresh your memory on how the draft went down and relive how your team did.

Our 2018 NHL Draft Guide includes:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock Drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team specific needs and speculations

A look ahead to the 2019 draft and beyond

Rasmus Dahlin (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Rankings

Mock Drafts

2018 NHL Draft Guide – The Players

Forecasted Top 3

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Montreal Canadiens, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

(Alphabetical order by surname: click on name/link for detailed prospect profiles)

more added daily…

THW Prospect Features

2018 NHL Draft stage, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX. June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Exclusive 2018 NHL Draft Combine Coverage

Team by Team 2018 NHL Draft Info

Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Filip Zadina, Detroit Red Wings, 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas, Toronto Maple Leafs, 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

A Look Towards the 2019 NHL Draft

Jack Hughes Potential #1 in 2019

Older Drafts – A Look Back

We'll be adding more stories, mock drafts and player profiles on a daily basis.