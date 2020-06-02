THW Throwback – Revisiting the 2018 NHL Draft Guide

Take a walk down NHL Draft memory lane by taking a look at all of our great coverage of the 2018 Entry Draft. Check out where our prospect experts got their rankings right, and where they were a little off. See what the draft professionals were saying about these guys before they were selected. Refresh your memory on how the draft went down and relive how your team did.
Our 2018 NHL Draft Guide includes:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock Drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- A look ahead to the 2019 draft and beyond
Rankings
- Final Consensus Rankings
- Fisher’s Final Top 100
- Brett Slawson’s June Top 31
- Ryan Pike’s Final Rankings
- THW’s March Rankings
- Brett Slawson’s Top 31 for May
- 10 Fallers from Fisher’s Top 100
- 10 Risers from Fisher’s Top 100
Mock Drafts
- 2018 NHL Draft: Consensus Mock, Team Results
- Consensus Last Minute Mock
- THW Writers Mock Draft
- 2018 Mock Draft – Team Results
- Fisher’s Round 1 Mock Draft
- Fisher’s Round 2 Mock Draft (other rounds available via links in this story)
2018 NHL Draft Guide – The Players
Forecasted Top 3
(Alphabetical order by surname: click on name/link for detailed prospect profiles)
- Addison, Calen
- Alexeyev, Alexander
- Bahl, Kevin
- Barton, Seth
- Berggren, Jonatan
- Bernard-Docker, Jacob
- Bokk, Dominik
- Boqvist, Adam
- Bouchard, Evan
- Burzan, Luka
- Chyzowski, Ryan
- Clark, Kody
- Dahlin, Rasmus
- Dellandrea, Ty
- Demin, Slava
- Denisenko, Grigori
- Dobson, Noah
- Drury, Jack
- Dunkley, Nathan
- Farabee, Joel
- Fehervary, Martin
- Florchuk, Eric
- Fonstad, Cole
- Foudy, Liam
- Ginning, Adam
- Golod, Maxim
- Gravel, Alexis
- Groulx, Benoit-Olivier
- Hayton, Barrett
- Henman, Luke
- Hillis, Cam
- Hofer, Joel
- Hughes, Quinn
- Ingham, Jacob
- Jenkins, Blade
- Kaut, Martin
- Khovanov, Alexander
- Kondelik, Jachym
- Kooy, Jordan
- Kotkaneimi, Jesperi
- Kral, Philip
- Kravtsov, Vitali
- Kupari, Rasmus
- Lundestrom, Isac
- MacDonald, Anderson
- Madden, Tyler
- McBain, Jack
- McIsaac, Jared
- McKenna, Jeremy
- McLaughlin, Blake
- McLeod, Ryan
- McShane, Allan
- Merkley, Ryan
- Miller, K’Andre
- Moskal, Billy
- Nielsen, Tristen
- Noel, Serron
- O’Brien, Jay
- Olofsson, Jacob
- Ranta, Sampo
- Regula, Alec
- Reichel, Kristian
- Rodrigue, Olivier
- Roman, Milos
- Samuelsson, Mattias
- Sandin, Rasmus
- Smith, Ty
- Stotts, Riley
- Sutter, Riley
- Svechnikov, Andrei
- Tendeck, David
- Thomas, Akil
- Tkachuk, Brady
- Topping, Kyle
- Tychonick, Jonny
- Veleno, Joseph
- Wahlstrom, Oliver
- Wilde, Bode
- Wiley, Wyatte
- Wise, Jake
- Woo, Jett
- Yeryomenko, Vladislav
- Zadina, Filip
- Zamula, Egor
more added daily…
THW Prospect Features
- Top 20 WHL Draft Prospects
- The Steal of the 2018 NHL Draft
- Predictions for the Draft Weekend
- Alexis Gravel – One of the Most Unique Prospects
- Scott Perunovich – Overage Prospect
- 2018 Draft ‘Don’t Wants’
- 2018 Draft ‘Must Haves’
- 5 Underrated OHL Draft Prospects
- Vitali Kravtsov – The Steal of the 2018 Draft?
- Games that Cost Each Team Dahlin
- WHL Draft-Eligibles Stepping Up in Second Round
- Top 5 Available Goaltenders
- Undervalued Prospects
- Hidden Gems (Feb. Edition)
- 2018 NHL Draft: 10 Underrated Prospects
- 3 Easy Russian Options at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft
- Potential 1st Round Left Wingers
- 5 Prospects to Watch
- Draft Prospects at the World Juniors
Exclusive 2018 NHL Draft Combine Coverage
Team by Team 2018 NHL Draft Info
Anaheim Ducks
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
- Potential Draft Day Deals for the Red Wings
- Red Wings 2018 Draft Preview
- Should the Red Wings Trade the 6th Pick?
- 3 Potential Red Wings Draft Strategies
- Red Wings Draft Historical Tendencies
Edmonton Oilers
- Edmonton Oilers Draft Guide
- Oilers Best Late-Round Options
- Oilers Best Second Round Options
- Oilers Best 3rd Round Options
- 5 D-Men for Oilers Consideration
- Oilers and Recent 10th Overall Picks
- Oilers Option Heading Into the Draft
- Draft Options For Oilers – Defense
- Draft Options for Oilers – Forwards
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Montreal Canadiens
- Montreal Canadiens Draft Guide
- Canadiens Need 2 Picks in Round 1
- The Second Round Will Add Some Depth
- Third Pick Gives Habs Historical Advantage
- Three Options for the 2018 Draft
New York Rangers
- Rangers Strategy – Moving Up?
- Rangers Draft Picks Could Be All Home Runs
- Rangers Draft Strategy: KISS
- Rangers, Hurricanes and a Draft Day Deal?
- Should the NY Rangers Move Up at the Draft
- Rangers Will Do Fine with the No. 9 Pick
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
San Jose Sharks
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
A Look Towards the 2019 NHL Draft
Jack Hughes Potential #1 in 2019
Older Drafts – A Look Back
- Ranking the Last Decade of Draft Results
- The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
- The 2012 NHL Draft, Where Are They Now?
We’ll be adding more stories, mock drafts and player profiles on a daily basis. Come back often for all your 2018 NHL Entry Draft information and/or follow us on Twitter for the latest draft/prospect additions.