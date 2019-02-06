In today’s News & Notes, Brian Boyle has been traded to the Nashville Predators, Matt Murray is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, the Predators acquired Cody McLeod and the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche made a minor trade.

Boyle Traded to Predators

With an eye towards the postseason, the Predators have acquired Boyle from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Boyle is in the last season of a two-year, $5.1 million contract that he signed with the Devils in 2017. The Predators will be responsible for paying Boyle $822,581 for the remainder of the season.

In 47 games this season, Boyle has scored 13 goals and 19 points. The veteran center has played in 740 games in his NHL career though he’s spent the majority of his career in the Eastern Conference.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Boyle would play in 36 games for the Kings over two seasons before eventually spending five seasons with the New York Rangers, two-plus seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, 21 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and parts of two seasons with the Devils prior to this trade.

“We want to thank Brian for his time here, as he was a big part in helping establish the culture we now have in place,” Devils’ general manager Ray Shero said. “His leadership, dedication and determination served as an inspiration to the entire organization, on and off the ice. We wish him, his wife, Lauren, son, Declan and daughter, Isabella the best of luck in Nashville.”

A fan-favorite everywhere he’s played, Boyle’s connection to the Devils will forever run deeper than the sport of hockey given his successful bout with Leukemia.

Murray Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be without Murray on Thursday when they take on the Florida Panthers on the road. The 24-year-old starting netminder did not practice with the team Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, the injury is not a concussion.

Murray has had a tough stretch of games recently, losing four of his past six starts including a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday that saw him make 28 saves. This stretch of losses comes following a nine-game winning streak for Murray.

In 26 games this season, Murray has compiled a 2.97 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with a 15-9-1 record.

McLeod Traded to Predators

The Predators would make another trade Wednesday as they sent a seventh-round pick in 2020 to the Rangers in exchange for McLeod. This is McLeod’s second stint with the Predators after the team acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in 2017 for Felix Girard.

McLeod has scored one goal in 31 games this season and has scored 72 goals and 127 points along with 1.623 penalty minutes in 769 NHL games.

This addition looks like a depth one for the Predators who are looking to bolster the bottom of their lineup following the news that Austin Watson would be suspended after entering the Stage Two of the NHL’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

Senators and Avalanche Trade

The Senators and Avalanche pulled off a minor trade Wednesday when Ottawa acquired Jean-Christophe Beaudin from the Avalanche in exchange for Mac McCormick.

In 42 games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL this season, the 21-year-old Beaudin has scored six goals and 13 points. Following the trade, the Senators assigned him to the Belleville Senators. Beaudin was originally drafted in the third round in 2015.

McCormick has played in 14 games in the NHL this season in Ottawa and has scored one goal. He’s also played in 19 AHL games with Belleville and has scored seven goals and 12 points. In 71 NHL games, McCormick has scored six goals and 10 points.