In today’s News & Notes, Dustin Byfuglien is injured and will miss the Winnipeg Jets’ upcoming road trip, the Montreal Canadiens have assigned Dale Weise to the Laval Rocket and activated Paul Byron from the injured reserve and both Brent Seabrook and Corey Crawford will remain in Chicago and not travel with the team to Detroit.

Byfuglien out 3 Games

The Jets will be without Byfuglien once again as the veteran blueliner is dealing with another injury. This current ailment will keep the big defender out of the lineup for the duration of the team’s three-game road trip.

Byfuglien has dealt with multiple injuries this season and has been limited to just 37 games on the year. In the time that he’s been healthy, he’s been as effective as ever, however, and has scored four goals and 30 points in just 37 games. The 33-year-old plays a hard brand of hockey so it’s not entirely surprising to see his body catching up to him.

The Jets occupy first place in the Central Division and are just three points behind the Calgary Flames for first in the entire Western Conference. They could be big players when the trade deadline rolls around.

Weise to AHL, Byron Activated off Injured Reserve

The Canadiens made a few transactions Tuesday when they sent the newly-reacquired Weise to the Laval Rocket of the AHL to make room for Byron who is being activated off of the injured reserve.

Weise has played in three games since being traded to the Canadiens along with Christian Folin in a deal that saw David Schlemko and Byron Froese sent to the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s yet to record a point with the Canadiens this season and still has only five goals and 11 points (all with the Flyers) in 45 games this season.

Byron has been cleared and is ready to return to the Canadiens which should give them a big boost given his importance to the lineup at even strength and especially on the penalty kill. Byron has scored 10 goals and 19 points in 36 games this season and has missed the team’s past six games with this injury.

Seabrook and Crawford Not Traveling With Blackhawks

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, both Seabrook and Crawford will miss the Blackhawks game on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Seabrook is suffering from an abdominal strain while Crawford has still yet to be cleared for action as he is dealing with a concussion.

In 58 games this season, Seabrook has scored five goals and 23 points. Crawford, on the other hand, has played in just 23 games this season and has gone 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

Both players have been key contributors to the Blackhawks success over the past decade and their returns will be sure to bolster the team as they make a push for the postseason.