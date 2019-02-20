In today’s News & Notes, Radko Gudas has been suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, James Neal is considered week-to-week and Robert Hagg has been fined by the NHL.

Gudas Suspended 2 Games

The Philadelphia Flyer will be without Gudas for their next two games after the 28-year-old defender was once again suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The team may have gotten off lightly given the fact that Gudas swung his stick with both hands on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov’s head.

The impact itself was light all things considered (though not excusable one way or another) but also comes just one season after Gudas was suspended 10 games for two-hand slashing Winnipeg Jets’ forward Mathieu Perreault. This was even referenced in the NHL’s video explaining the suspension which makes this supplemental discipline to Gudas seem largely disproportionate and insignificant relative to the action.

In 58 games this season, Gudas has scored two goals and 13 points. He’ll be eligible to return to the team’s lineup when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at home next Tuesday, exactly one week from when the incident causing the suspension took place.

Neal Injured. Week to Week

The Calgary Flames will be without Neal for at least another week as the team has declared that the veteran forward is week-to-week. Neal is out with a lower-body injury and has missed the team’s last two games. He’ll be re-evaluated again in one week to see where he’s at as far as his health goes.

The 31-year-old Neal is in his first season with the Flames and is having the worst statistical season of his career by a large margin.

After scoring at least 20 goals in every single season of his career dating back to the 2008-09 split between the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights, including 25 goals and 44 points a season ago, Neal has scored only five goals and 15 points in 55 games this season.

He’s in the first season of a five-year contract that’s set to pay him $5.75 million per season.

Hagg Fined for Interference

In addition to Gudas being suspended for his actions in Tuesday’s game between the Flyers and Lightning, fellow Flyers’ defender Robert Hagg was also the subject of supplemental discipline as he was fined $3,091.40 for interference against Lightning forward Cedric Paquette.

The incident also occurred in the third period of Tuesday’s game and is the maximum amount allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The money forfeited goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 24-year-old Hagg has played in 60 games with the Flyers this season, his second full year in the NHL after playing 70 games a season ago, and he’s scored four goals and 14 points while averaging 17:29 of ice time per game.