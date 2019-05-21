In today’s News & Notes, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Final for the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins’ forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is going to play in Sweden for the 2019-20 season and both Calvin de Haan and Jordan Martinook have undergone medical procedures.

Karlsson and Hertl to Miss Game 6 for Sharks

The Sharks will be without two of their very best players in Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues as the team looks to stave off elimination.

The Sharks are down 3-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Blues and these two absences could be the difference maker. Neither team made the trip to St. Louis as both are dealing with injuries.

Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson did not make the trip. Joe Pavelski is a gametime decision. Consider this a total guess at a Game 6 lineup.



Karlsson has dealt with a groin injury for much of the regular season and has been hobbled throughout the postseason with multiple nagging injuries. Interestingly enough, despite these ailments, he’s still recorded 16 points in 19 playoff games, including his 14 assists which lead all players in the postseason.

For Hertl, his injury appeared to occur when he collided with Blues’ forward Ivan Barbashev in a play that some thought could have resulted in supplemental discipline. Hertl would return to the game but would miss the entire third period of Game 5.

Captain Joe Pavelski made the trip to St. Louis but was absent from the team’s optional morning skate. He’s a game-time decision for the Sharks.

Bruins’ Forsbacka Karlsson to Play in Sweden Next Season

The Bruins will have to plan for the 2019-20 season without Forsbacka Karlsson as the 22-year-old is returning to Sweden for one season. The young center intends on signing a contract with Vaxjo of the SHL to be closer to his family for the upcoming season.

“Jakob will continue his professional hockey career and development in the SHL and we support his decision to be closer to his family at this time in his life,” said general manager Don Sweeney. “Over the past few weeks, Jakob has also communicated that he fully intends to resume playing for the Bruins, but for right now he feels playing at home in Sweden is what is best for him.”

Forsbacka Karlsson would score three goals and nine points in 28 games with the Bruins in the NHL this season while also playing in 28 regular season games in the AHL, scoring seven goals and 16 points.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Boston Bruins, September 17, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Sweeney mentioned, this doesn’t look like a permanent move and Bruins’ fans can expect Forsbacka Karlsson back with the team in the future.

Martinook & de Haan Undergo Surgeries

Two members of the Carolina Hurricanes have undergone surgery to repair injuries suffered throughout the 2018-19 season. Martinook underwent surgery to repair a core muscle and his estimated recovery time in four to six weeks. De Haan’s procedure was done on his right shoulder and carried a lengthy recovery time of four to six months.

Calvin de Haan, Warren Foegele and Justin Faulk watch as Curtis McElhinney of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Martinook set multiple career-highs in his first season with the Hurricanes, scoring 15 goals, five game-winning goals, taking 146 shots and making 199 hits. He’d also match his career-high in points in 25.

For de Haan, the 2018-19 season was also a historic one as he’d set career-highs in hits (187) and takeaways (59) while scoring one goal and 14 points in 74 regular season games. He’d suffer an injury on March 31 against the Pittsburgh Penguins but would return to action in the First Round of the playoffs in Game 4, ultimately playing in 12 postseason games for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes surprised the entire hockey world this season. Not only did they make the postseason, but they also knocked off the defending Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and swept the New York Islanders before ultimately falling to the Bruins in four games in the Eastern Conference Final.