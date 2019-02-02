In today’s News & Notes, Nikita Kucherov and Zach Smith have both been fined for slashing, Corey Perry is set to make his season debut and a quick waiver-wire update.
Kucherov Fined for Slashing
Kucherov was fined $5,000 for slashing New York Islanders’ defender Scott Mayfield at the 16:11 mark of the first period of Friday’s game. Kucherov would also be assessed a minor penalty for his actions, though the NHL deemed this slash to be worthy of supplemental discipline.
The $5,000 fine is the maximum permitted under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Kucherov is once again having an excellent season and is proving to be one of the very best players in the NHL. In just 51 games he already has 22 goals and 79 points and is well on his way to another season of more than 30 goals and potentially 100 points.
Smith Fined for Slashing
In similar news, Smith was also fined $5,000 for a slash on Pittsburgh Penguins defender Marcus Pettersson. This incident occurred at the 6:46 mark of the second period Friday and resulted in a penalty for Smith. Like Kucherov, the NHL felt that Smith’s slash was worthy of more than a two-minute minor and was ultimately fined.
The 30-year-old Smith has played in 42 games with the Senators this season and has already matched his five goals and 19 points from a season ago when he would do so in 68 games.
It’s been a good season for Smith in that regard despite the news that he would be placed on waivers in late September. News that was hard for Smith to swallow at the time, though he would overcome it and has earned himself regular playing time in Ottawa, averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game.
Perry Activated to Make Season Debut
The Anaheim Ducks have activated Perry off of the injured reserve just a little over a week after he first returned to practice for the first time all season. The veteran forward underwent offseason surgery in late September and has been sidelined ever since. He’s finally healthy and ready to return to the Ducks’ lineup Saturday though and he’ll resume his position alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell on the team’s top line.
Perry scored 17 goals and 49 points in 71 games last season.
Though he hasn’t been the same 30-plus goal scorer that the Ducks have grown accustomed to throughout his career and has steadily declined in point totals in recent seasons, he’s still a good forward and will look to bounce back to form for the second half of the 2018-19 season.
In his 957 game career, Perry has scored 366 goals and 766 points. He was sorely missed by the Ducks who are on the outside of a playoff spot looking in at the time of his return.
NHL Waivers Update
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defender Martin Marincin on waivers. With the addition of Jake Muzzin to the Maple Leafs roster, this is likely a subsequent transaction to clear up a roster spot.
Marincin has recorded two assists in 10 games this season and has been played sparingly in his time with the big club; a far cry from the nearly 20 minutes a night he was playing when he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers at 21 and 22 years old.
Additionally, the Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Remi Elie on waivers just a day after Elie played only nine shifts in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Elie has played in 16 games for the Sabres this season since being claimed by the team off of waivers from the Dallas Stars. He’s recorded one assist in that time.