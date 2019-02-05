In today’s News & Notes, Auston Matthews has signed a new contract, Alex Edler was taken off the ice in a stretcher and Oscar Klefbom has been activated off of the injured reserve.

Matthews Signs Contract Extension

Matthews has signed a five-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs worth $58.17 million. The deal carries an annual cap hit of $11.634 million and will last through the 2023-24 season.

The vast majority of this contract will be made up through signing bonuses as Bob McKenzie reported with $$54.5 million of the contract being paid through signing bonuses and only $3.65 million in salary.

In 38 games this season, Matthews has scored 23 goals and 46 points. He’s scoring at almost a point-per-game pace with 97 goals and 178 points in just 182 career games.

Had the deal been any longer than five years, it’s likely that the Maple Leafs would have had to spend more in terms of annual average value. This was a healthy medium for both sides, though Matthews likely comes out of this deal as the big winner while the Maple Leafs did what they could to try and keep this core together for the immediate future.

Edler out With Concussion

The Vancouver Canucks and their fans had a serious scared Monday night when Edler fell face-first onto the ice after getting tangle with Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Jakub Voracek, leading to the veteran blueliner to be taken out on a stretcher.

The injury occurred with 10:22 remaining in the third period of the game and Edler would be taken for X-rays to check for any possible facial fractures that he may have suffered. He would need stitches but fortunately did not suffer any fractures. He is expected to miss at least a week with a concussion, however.