In today’s News & Notes, Ryan Miller is out for six weeks, T.J. Oshie is returning to action and the St. Louis Blues have some injury updates.

Miller Out 6 Weeks

The Anaheim Ducks will be without their primary backup goaltender as Miller is out for roughly six weeks after suffering an MCL sprain. The injury occurred Sunday in a contest against the New Jersey Devils and will be a big loss for the team as Miller has played very well so far this season. While his 2.71 goals-against average has been nothing special, his 4-2-1 record and .922 save percentage have been excellent.

Since joining the Ducks last season Miller has had somewhat of a career resurgence after some struggles in St. Louis and Vancouver. While he was playing well as a backup goaltender in Vancouver during his three seasons with the team, he’s produced at a starter’s pace in Anaheim since taking on a backup role.

In his career, the 38-year-old netminder has compiled a 374-270-81 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

In an effort to bolster their crease in Miller’s absence, the Ducks have claimed veteran backup goaltender Chad Johnson from the St. Louis Blues.

Oshie Returns for Capitals

The Washington Capitals should be getting a major boost to their lineup Tuesday as Oshie returned to full-team practice Monday and is expected to play for the team Tuesday. Oshie has been out of action for the last 11 games with an upper-body injury, though he had been doing solo drills during his rehab process to stay in game-shape.

When the veteran forward returned to practice with his teammates, however, the ice apparently felt pretty crowded, Oshie joked.

“Not a lot of space compared to when I’m just by myself out there,” Oshie said, adding that it still felt good to ditch the soft blue practice pinnie. “But I feel pretty good.

Oshie has scored nine goals and 14 points in 18 games this season and is looking to build on that early season success upon his return to action.

Blue Injury Updates

The Blues will be getting one of their best players back in their lineup Tuesday night as Jaden Schwartz is set to return to the team after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Hit with a shot by teammate Vladimir Tarasenko on Nov. 16, Schwartz has been out of action ever since; something that’s hindered the Blues as they’ve gone only 3-7-1 in his absence.

In 15 games this season, Schwartz has scored two goals and nine points. He’s expected to return to the Blues’ lineup on their second-line alongside Brayden Schenn and David Perron while the team’s first line will continue to feature Ryan O’Reilly, Alex Steen and Tarasenko.

Though the Blues will be getting Schwartz back in their lineup, they’ll unfortunately be without defenseman Joel Edmunson as he’s being listed as day-to-day by head coach Craig Berube. In 26 games, Edmunson has scored one goal and seven points.