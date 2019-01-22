In today’s News & Notes, the Anaheim Ducks saw Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves return to practice, Jakob Chychrun is a game-time decision and some other quick hits from around the NHL.

Perry and Eaves Return to Practice

The Ducks could be getting some veteran reinforcements soon as both Perry and Eaves participated in practice Tuesday. This is significant news given the fact that Perry has yet to make his 2018-19 season debut and Eaves has only played in five games all season long.

After undergoing offseason surgery in late September that was expected to keep him out of action for five months, Perry has returned to practice.

A crucial part of the Ducks’ gameplan, Perry has been a mainstay on the roster since 2005-06 after being drafted 28th overall by the team in the famous 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Though he may not be the same player that he once was, capable of scoring upwards of 30, 40 and even 50 goals with multiple seasons above 60 and 70 points, even recording 98 and 82 points in 2010-11 and 2013-14 respectively, Perry still recorded 17 goals and 49 points last season.

“It’s hard to replace 50-point people,” coach Randy Carlyle said at the time of Perry’s injury. “You’re looking for that offence. We’re going to have to do it by committee. We have some offensive players that are close but the NHL is a difficult league to transition to.”

As for Eaves, back spasms and a fractured rib have limited him to just five games this season at the NHL level and three games in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls.

Unfortunately, injuries have become an issue for Eaves as of late as he would only play in two games all of last season as well after being kept out with a post-viral syndrome that caused the winger a lot of fear.

If the Ducks can get both Perry and Eaves back into their lineup soon, they could work on stopping this skid they’ve been on that’s seen them lose 13 of their last 15 games, including a 12-game losing streak that ended recently.

Chychrun a Game-Time Decision

After missing practice Monday due to soreness, Chychrun is being listed as a game-time decision for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, according to Craig Morgan. The young defender returned from an upper-body injury on Nov. 21 and has yet to miss a game since then. He also sat out the team’s first 16 games this season while still recovering from an offseason knee surgery.

The 20-year-old defender has scored three goals and 10 points in 30 games this season. Playing in the Coyotes top-four as well as on their top power-play unit, he’s an essential part of their lineup every game.

The Coyotes take on the Ottawa Senators on the road Tuesday before playing against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday to close out their first half of the season prior to the All-Star Break.

Quick Hits Around the NHL