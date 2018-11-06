In today’s News & Notes, the Chicago Blackhawks have made a coaching change, the Arizona Coyotes are reportedly close to being sold and a quick injury update around the NHL.

Blackhawks Fire Quenneville

It’s the end of an era in Chicago as the Blackhawks have fired head coach Joel Quenneville after he spent over a decade with the team. In his time behind the bench in Chicago, Quenneville proved to be not only one of the best coaches in the league but in the history of the game entirely as he tallied a record of 452-249-96 in 797 games. He also coached a modern-day dynasty as the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in six seasons in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Things simply haven’t worked for the Blackhawks over the last season-plus and the team is looking to make a change as a result. While the issue may not fall squarely on Quenneville’s shoulders, somebody had to take the blame and something had to give. It’s a shame that the era had to end so unceremoniously but in this industry, it’s simply part of the job.

This was an extremely difficult decision, given our respect for Joel and all that he has brought to the Chicago Blackhawks organization the last 10 years. His leadership during three Stanley Cup championships speaks for itself and there is no way to adequately express what he has meant to this organization. He will always be a significant member of the Blackhawks family. We have a deep appreciation for how he helped establish our standard and the Blackhawks culture and certainly wish he, Kevin and Ulf only the best in their future. – Blackhawks President & CEO John McDonough

Coyotes Close to Being Sold

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Arizona Coyotes are close to being sold once again as owner Andrew Barroway is close to finalizing a deal. As Pagnotta mentions, the deal is expected to close by the end of the 2018 calendar year which would give the parties involved just under two months to figure out the final details.

As has been the case every time the Coyotes have been discussed in potential sales, the future of the franchise in Arizona has always been mentioned. As Pagnotta mentions, however, the goal of this transaction is to keep the team in Arizona for the long-term which should put minds of those in the desert at ease.

The Coyotes have been a part of the NHL since 1996 when the original Winnipeg Jets moved to Phoenix. The team currently plays in Glendale as Gila River Arena.

NHL Injury Updates

St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo has confirmed that Brayden Schenn will be out of the team’s lineup Tuesday with an upper-body injury suffered Saturday. The Blues are playing against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Schenn has scored three goals and nine points in 12 games this season after having a breakout campaign in 2017-18 when he would score 28 goals and 70 points in his first season with the Blues.

Brock Boeser will be out of the Vancouver Canucks lineup Tuesday after an impressive four-point performance Friday. The talented sophomore forward is dealing with a groin injury. He’s scored four goals and 11 points in 13 games this season after scoring 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games last season as a rookie.

Chris Tanev will also be a game-time decision for the Canucks as he’s currently dealing with a hip injury that’s kept him out of the Canucks last five games.

Ottawa Senators’ forward Brady Tkachuk was a full participant in practice for the team Tuesday and is reportedly very close to returning to action. The hope is that he can return to the lineup Thursday when the Senators host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tkachuk has missed eight games with a torn ligament in his knee.

Max Pacioretty will return to the Vegas Golden Knights’ lineup Tuesday after missing action since Oct. 28, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic. Pacioretty has scored two goals in 10 games this season and will look to boost his point production against a familiar foe in the Toronto Maple Leafs.