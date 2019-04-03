In today’s News & Notes, the Boston Bruins have re-called Zachary Senyshyn and Trent Frederic on an emergency basis, Erik Karlsson will be ready to return to the San Jose Sharks lineup for the postseason and some quick hits from around the NHL.
Bruins Recall Senyshyn and Frederic
The Bruins announced Wednesday that they have recalled both Senyshyn and Frederic on emergency recalls.
With the Bruins locking up home ice in their first-round match-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Senyshyn and Frederic could find themselves in an expanded role to close out the regular season while some of the usual cast of Bruins rest.
This is Senyshyn’s first call up of his NHL career and he’ll get a chance to prove his critics wrong after he’s faced a plethora of criticism since being drafted 15th overall.
Frederic has already spent time with the Bruins this season and he’ll get a chance to prove his worth once again.
Karlsson to Return Prior to Postseason
The Sharks will get a major boost to their lineup for the playoffs as Karlsson still expects to be ready to return by the start of the postseason at the very latest.
“I said a month ago I was going to be ready for the playoffs and that’s still the case,” Karlsson said of his status.
As far as any concern about the injury once he does return to the lineup, Karlsson seems adamant that it won’t bother him.
That’s gone with and that’s not going to be an issue so for the
head spacethere, it feels good. This time of the year I don’t think it really matters.
I have played through enough to know that as long as it’s possible I am going to go and you are going to deal with whatever you have to deal with after the year, and this is the case again.
I’m not worried about reinjuring it or getting another injury; that’s not the way I approach the game, especially this time of year.Erik Karlsson, NHL.com
This is great news for the Sharks as they’ll be getting arguably the best defender in the entire NHL back in their lineup at the perfect time.
Quick Hits
- The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with Jeremy Davies. The defender will be signing a two-year entry-level contract out of Northeastern University and will join the team in 2019-20.
- The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Corban Knight on waivers to allow him to join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the last few games of their regular season. If the Phantoms make the playoffs, Knight will be eligible to play for them.
- The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year entry-level contract that will expire on July 1. The deal was rumored to be in the works and was confirmed shortly after.
- The Sharks have signed Andrew Shortridge, The 23-year-old goaltender will join the San Jose Barracuda for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout.
- The Ottawa Senators have signed Jonathan Gruden to a three-year entry-level contract. Gruden was selected 95th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old’s contract will kick in next season.
- Chase Priskie is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The 23-year-old has informed the Washington Capitals that he will be exploring his options and will not sign his entry-level contract with the team prior to the deadline.