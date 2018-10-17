In today’s News & Notes, The Senators injury list is growing, there are a few updates on the NHL injury front and the NHL waiver wire includes one claim and a few new names.

Brady Tkachuk Out With Torn Ligament

The Senators will be without 2018 first-round pick Brady Tkachuk for about a month, the team announced Wednesday. Tkachuk will be missing time with a torn ligament in his leg – in the grand scheme of things, one month is likely the best-case scenario for the team as injuries involving torn ligaments can carry very lengthy rehabilitation processes.

The fourth-overall pick from 2018 has had an excellent start to the 2018-19 season, his rookie campaign, scoring three goals and six points in four games. Though he missed the first two games of the season due to a groin injury and was held pointless in his first NHL game – a game against the Boston Bruins, Tkachuk has absolutely been on fire to start his career.

This news is unfortunate for the Senators (who are expected to be among the NHL’s worst teams this season even when fully healthy) as well as Tkachuk who made the league just a few short months after the Senators selected him so high in the draft. One month isn’t the end of the world but it’s still a shame to see such a young player see his hot start to what should be a promising career derailed so soon.

NHL Injury Updates

The Anaheim Ducks could be getting a big boost to their lineup Wednesday night as Ryan Getzlaf appears to be ready for a return. The team’s captain and No. 1 center has been out of action for four games but has been skating with the Ducks in practices, keeping him in game shape.

The Calgary Flames will be without Dillon Dube on Wednesday night in their clash against the Boston Bruins. The team announced that he is dealing with a lower-body injury and is expected to return to practice Thursday. Also in Flames’ news, Travis Hamonic skated in a non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering a facial fracture in the Flames season-opener.

The Chicago Blackhawks should be getting a nice nudge in the right direction with Corey Crawford likely set to get the start against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Crawford hasn’t skated in a game yet this season and only played in 28 games last season.

The Montreal Canadiens’ will get Carey Price back in net Wednesday night after the star netminder was absent due to flu over the team’s last two games. In place of Price has been Antti Niemi who won both of his starts in the time that Price was out.

In addition to the Senators being without Tkachuk, the team is also dealing with injuries to Alex Formenton (concussion) and Cody Ceci (upper-body) who are both expected to miss the Senators’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Ryan Dzeingel, Max McCormick and Mark Stone should all be ready to return to the Senators lineup in the near future as well.

Nolan Patrick was a non-contact participant for the Philadelphia Flyers in practice Wednesday. There is still no timetable for his return to the lineup but him skating with the team is better news than him being forced to sit out altogether.

The Washington Capitals saw Travis Boyd skating in a non-contact jersey Wednesday and had a protective boot on his left foot, per Isabelle Khurshudyan. Boyd has yet to play in a game this season after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason.

NHL Waiver Wire Update

After being placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens yesterday, Jacob de la Rose finds himself donning a different red Original Six jersey as the Detroit Red Wings have claimed him. The Red Wings and Canadiens are both teams looking to rebuild/retool their team and though the Canadiens are trending upwards to start the season, the Red Wings are still searching for their first win this season six games into the 2018-19 year. A 0-4-2 record has given them two points and that record is largely thanks to the team’s abysmal goal differential of minus-16 this season.

While de la Rose won’t be a savior for the Red Wings, the team was smart to claim a free asset who has yet to put it all together thus far at the NHL level, especially one who is still only 23 years old and was a second-round pick in 2013.

In addition to the de la Rose claim, the waiver wire today includes Corey Conacher (Tampa Bay Lightning) Phillip Di Giuseppe (Carolina Hurricanes) and Jake Dotchin (Anaheim Ducks). Of the three players on the waiver wire, Dotchin is the most intriguing name given the fact that the Ducks will need him to clear waivers for him to formally join their team after signing a one-year, $800,000 with the team.

Dotchin was recently released by the Lightning via unconditional waivers due to the team being unhappy with his conditioning. The Ducks are hoping Dotchin can get back to form and make an impact on a cheap deal for them as they look to continue their hot start to the season after an impressive 4-1-1 start has them sitting atop the Pacific Division.