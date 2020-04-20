NHL Rumors: Barkov, Canadiens, Flyers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is speculation about the Florida Panthers moving Aleksander Barkov, what the Montreal Canadiens will do with Tomas Tatar, and will the Philadelphia Flyers try to re-sign Justin Braun? Finally, what happened in Vancouver between the Canucks and Nikolay Goldobin?

Could the Panthers Trade Barkov?

In a recent New York Post mailbag segment, Larry Brooks talked about the idea the Florida Panthers could use Aleksander Barkov as a trade chip and the chances the New York Rangers might be able to acquire him. The idea here being there is any truth to rumors the Panthers may want to make changes and cut salary.

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brooks says Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko, along with players carrying no-trade clauses (Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, and Chris Kreider) as untouchables for the Rangers. Anything else would be on the table for a player like Barkov who is signed through 2022.

Barkov does have a no-move clause that kicks in following this season and a modified no-trade in 2021-22, so if the Panthers didn’t do something soon, he’d need to be willing to waive to leave the organization.

What Happens With Tomas Tatar?

Pat Hickey of The Montreal Gazette looked at the likelihood the Montreal Canadiens will trade Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, or Phillip Danault and noted that keeping them together should be an off-season priority.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia celebrates with teammates Shea Weber and Tomas Tatar (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

All three players are set to become unrestricted free agents next summer and all having worked well together, the team should consider extensions. Tatar sounds like he wants to stay too, crediting Gallagher and Danault for his success since joining the Canadiens and said:

“If you look at different players with different teams, I realize more and more how important it is to fit with a team and a system. I’m probably having the time of my life since I got to Montreal.” source – ‘Extensions for Canadiens’ Tatar and linemates should be a priority’ Pat Kickey – Montreal Gazette – 04/15/2020

Tatar was mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline but the belief is that moving the soon-to-be 30-year-old won’t fetch the Canadiens much in return. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin could probably get a three or four-year deal done with the winger for around $5.5 million per season.

Flyers to Re-Sign Braun?

Flyers beat writer for Philadelphia Inquirer/DN, Sam Carchidi tweeted that the Flyers interest in re-signing defenseman Justin Braun could depend solely on their ability to trade defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

There was some talk about moving Gostisbehere to the wing and it’s not unheard of as players like Dustin Byfuglien and Brent Burns have made the move before, but the idea is said to be viewed as not a long-term option for the Flyers.

Canucks on Goldobin

Knowing there was a chance he might head back to Russia, Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said he’d touched base with Nikolay Goldobin’s agent. Goldobin will be playing next season and the following year with CSKA of the KHL.

Nikolay Goldobin, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“We tried to move him at the (trade) deadline, but didn’t have any success,” Benning said Monday. He added, ?”We tried to work with him and give him chances, but over the last year, other people in our organization have moved by him and we have young players who are going to need an opportunity, too.” source – ‘Ben Kuzma: Canucks were ‘fair’ with exiting Goldobin, says Benning’ Ben Kuzma – The Province – 04/13/2020