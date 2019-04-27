In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Edmonton Oilers have narrowed down their GM search, one specific Washington Capital free agent would like to stick around in Washington and there is speculation on James Neal’s future in Calgary.

Quick Hits on the Maple Leafs

Darren Dreger reports that Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA defenseman Jake Gardiner will be looking for and get at least $6 million per year on his next contract. He says the term and the structure of the deal will be very important. He also reports there is a good chance that defenseman Igor Ozhiganov will be returning to the KHL this offseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Chris Johnston reports that pending UFA defenseman Ron Hainsey has no desire to discuss his future plans.

Dave McCarthy reports that Maple Leafs forward Patrick Marleau said he has no plans to leave the team and if asked to waive his no-trade clause that he cross that bridge at that time. He did not say he would be open to doing so.

One of the things that might have to happen would be San Jose expressing in an interest in getting Marleau back and Toronto retaining some of his salary.

While Kyle Dubas did not verify the security of anyone’s jobs (including his own) he did say that Brendan Shanahan would be evaluating all positions. In terms of head coaching and Mike Babcock, there was some speculation that he may have an out clause in his contract. Pierre LeBrun reports that this is not the case and that Babcock remains committed to the Leafs.

Oilers GM Search Getting Closer

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be making progress in their search for a new general manager. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman appeared on 630 CHED and Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer and reported that Edmonton has narrowed its list of candidates down to three names.

KELOWNA, CANADA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Kelly McCrimmon of Brandon Wheat Kings stands on the bench during first period against the Kelowna Rockets on October 25, 2014 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Two obvious candidates in GM Mark Hunter and current Vegas assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon are still on the board. The third candidate is unknown. Some are still speculating Ken Holland’s name is in the mix out of Detroit but most people believe he’s pulled out of the running. Interim GM Keith Gretzky is also still part of the conversation.

It sounds like a decision will come almost immediately after the World Under-18’s conclude on Sunday.

Carl Hagelin Would Like to Stay With Washington

Carl Hagelin played a big role for the Washington Capitals even they they were ousted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of this year’s playoffs. He had 11 points in 20 games and logged over 16 minutes a night.

There could be some interest in him as a free agent but he told reporters, including NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, he’d like to remain with the team for next season.

James Neal Not Going Anywhere

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports that there is “little doubt” James Neal will return with the Calgary Flames next season. He doesn’t believe ownership will approve a contract buyout stretching through 2026-17 nor does he think he can trade a winger carrying a $5.75-million salary through 2022-23.

Calgary Flames left wing James Neal (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

On James Neal’s reaction to his season: