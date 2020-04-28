In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is buzz about who the Montreal Canadiens might be looking at for a backup goaltender and possible trade speculation. In San Jose, there are questions about their netminding situation.

Canadiens Backup Goalie Options

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels recently was asked about backup goaltender options for the Montreal Canadiens and he noted the Dallas Stars’ Anton Khudobin a prime target.

Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The problem is what it might cost to acquire him and when you factor in what the team is already paying Carey Price, the approximately $2.5 million that would go to Khudobin would put the Canadiens around $13. million for goalies.

This isn’t to say the Canadiens don’t have the cap flexibility, just that it’s not an easy decision when your starter makes so much money.

In other Canadiens news, Engels believes the team will consider trading Brett Kulak because adding Alexander Romanov gives them the option to improve other areas of the team and Kulak becomes expendable. His $1.85 million AAV through 2021-22 could be attractive for some teams. If the Canadiens do bring Ilya Kovalchuk back, Kulak is almost all but gone.

Related: Top 5 Canadiens Draft Picks in the Bergevin Era

Sharks Looking at a New Starting Goalie?

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News was asked if Martin Jones would keep his job as the San Jose Sharks’ starting goalie next season. Pashelka believes the Sharks will look for a new option, even if they bring Jones back next season.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He writes:

My guess is Jones will return. But I also feel the Sharks need to go out and seek a goalie with NHL playoff experience who can easily play 35-40 games. Maybe Braden Holtby is out of their price range, but perhaps Robin Lehner or Cam Talbot can fit the bill. I’m not going to rule out a return for Aaron Dell if players like Lehner or Talbot also turn out to be too pricey. source – ‘Sharks mailbag: Why Doug Wilson should be patient with coaching search’ – CURTIS PASHELKA – Mercury News – 04/23/2020

New NHL Player Transfer Agreements

The NHL has announced news on player transfer agreements today. Existing ones will get a one-year extension while a new one-year agreement has been set up with the Swiss Ice Hockey Association and Swiss League.

This will give Swiss players a chance to come over to North America. Existing agreements that won’t change include those with IIHF Member Federations/Leagues in Austria, Belarus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as the CHL Agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (OHL, WHL, QMJHL).

Related: 7 Biggest NHL Players in Today’s Game

Flames Fast-Tracking Prospect Pettersen

Labelled the The Norwegian Gretzky, Emilio Pettersen is now a member of the Calgary Flames. The 20-year-old University of Denver college draftee signed a three-year entry level deal with the Flames Monday.

According to Eric Francis of Sportsnet, the Flames are looking to move him along quickly within their system. More specifically, the organization has decided to start him in the American Hockey League next year.

Francis writes:

Flames GM Brad Treliving said the plan, until the last handful of weeks, was for the five-foot-10, 175-pound playmaker to continue at the highly respected college next season. However, with more and more discussion with the player, scouts and management, it was determined he deserved to be fast-tracked.

Pettersen was a YouTube sensation at the age of 10 and part of the decision here is that the NHL is more likely to return than college hockey and that means a better chance for him to play versus sit.