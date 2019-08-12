NHL Rumors: Capitals, Coyotes, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on Braden Holtby’s next contract in Washington, the Arizona Coyotes might have interest in a few free agents, and the Edmonton Oilers may have had their third jersey design leaked a little ahead of schedule. Finally, what does John Tavares have to say about the delay in Mitch Marner re-signing with the Maple Leafs?

Braden Holtby Wants to Stay in Washington

Despite talk that the Washington Capitals may be starting their long-term planning towards living life without Braden Holtby, the goaltender would like to stay with the Capitals if something can be worked out.

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington writes that as Holtby enters the final year of his contract and as big-name netminders get signed, Holtby’s potential numbers become clearer. He realizes he’ll have to take less than market value to stay. He seems willing to.

That said, the discount won’t be massive if required. Holtby’s numbers should come in similar to Sergei Bobrovsky’s. Meaning, Holtby will take a bit less than $10 million per season and likely won’t get a no-move or no-trade clause with Seattle expansion looming.

Coyotes Looking at Some Remaining Free Agents?

Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic writes that the Arizona Coyotes might have their eyes on as many as five different free agents, but the price has to be right.

Mornin names winger Justin Williams and center Brian Boyle as two of the five. He also believes there might be some discussion around Riley Sheahan, Alex Petrovic, and Magnus Paajarvi.

Brian Boyle #11, New Jersey Devils, October 20, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

GM John Chayka said:

“If there’s a good fit and good chance to add to our group, then it’s something we’re open to. Saying that, I think the majority of our group is in place. You can add a player, but unless that player projects significantly better than the current players we have, is that really adding value to your team?” source – Richard Morin – Arizona Republic – 08/09/2019

One name that isn’t terribly likely is Williams who is expected to return with the Carolina Hurricanes. Folks in Carolina are just waiting for an official announcement.

Oilers Third Jersey Design Leaked?

In a story that has been picked up by most major Edmonton media outlets and social media accounts, according to Dave Waddell, a CBC Radio guy out of Calgary, the new third jerseys the Oilers will use next season have been leaked.

Enlarged a bit for clarity. It's better than what the earlier mockups suggested. pic.twitter.com/pKUo3f6rFr — Dave Waddell (@dave_waddell) August 10, 2019

New jersey designs getting out there a bit early isn’t terribly uncommon but in the case of the Oilers, if this is the new design, it’s completely different than anything anyone might have expected.

There is no white, it’s totally looking towards a new direction and fan response has been mixed. Some hate it, some love it. That’s typically the way unveilings go. As of now, the third jersey is not available on any official NHL sales-partnered sites.

Tavares Comments on Marner Situation

Through an interview with NHL.com, John Tavares discussed his thoughts on what’s going on between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner. Hinting that he’s not worried about it, he said, “There’s a lot of restricted free agents unsigned still, a lot of guys in a similar position as him.”

TORONTO, ON – NOVEMBER 28: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs heads to the locker room before facing the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Arena on November 28, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tavares noted that there was still some time to get things done but said, “… we all believe the right thing will happen and something will get worked out. I think that’s what both sides obviously want.”

With rumors that Marner might miss some time at training camp due to the inactivity of negotiations, Tavares added: “We really count on him, so obviously we want to get him there for Day 1 of camp.”

There doesn’t seem to be any friction between the players and Marner and typically there isn’t, but as things stretch out, it will be interesting to see if and how other players respond to the delay in Marner rejoining the team. Is this a way for Tavares to reach out to Marner and hint at “doing the right thing?” or is this just a player commenting because he was asked?

