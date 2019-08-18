In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news Adam Boqvist might be pushing for an NHL job, the Edmonton Oilers have a prospect on the blue line worth watching for and the Buffalo Sabres are trying to appease Rasmus Ristolainen. Meanwhile, what do the comments by Patrik Laine from earlier this week really mean?

Boqvist Making The Blackhawks?

According to NBC Sports’ Charlie Roumeliotis, perhaps the most impressive player in Chicago’s development camp was defenseman Adam Boqvist. Boqvist was the franchise’s eighth-overall draft selection in 2018 and if you ask Blackhawks’ player development coach Brian Campbell, there may be a chance he makes the main roster.

Adam Boqvist, Chicago Blackhawks, Sept. 2018 (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“Yeah, I was impressed,” Campbell said. He added there’s no pressure for Boqvist to have to make the team but his teammates love him, he wants to learn and he’s preparing himself to make it.

Klefbom Says Watch for Lagesson in Edmonton

In speaking with Jamie Umbach as part of the Roster Reboot series on the Edmonton Oilers official website, top blueliner Oscar Klefbom thinks fans should keep an eye on defensive prospect William Lagesson.

Edmonton Oilers 2014 fourth-round pick William Lagesson (Credit: Connor Mah/Flickr)

Saying the team has a ton of potential on the blue line, he calls Lagesson a perfect example. Klefbom notes, “the way he played in Bakersfield is very impressive. I think he’s going to get a chance to play in the big leagues this year for sure, and I think he’s going to do a great job.”

Still with the Oilers, there is a rumor (not much substance to it) that Taylor Hall might be up for a redemption tour in Edmonton once he becomes available as an unrestricted free agent.

The speculation started with a tweet from well-known rumors account in Edmonton and then media writer Robin Brownlee expanded on the idea saying, “I haven’t heard anything from anybody else about Hall letting it be known he’d like to return to the Oilers. Is it possible he feels that way? Sure. Would it make any sense for him to say that now? None.”

Sabres Expect Ristolainen at Camp

Rumors of Rasmus Ristolainen being traded out of Buffalo don’t seem to disappear. That said, Sabres general manager Jason Botterill says to expect Ristolainen in training camp next month, according to Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington.

Rasmus Ristolainen (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Botterill adds that the Sabres have worked hard to put the defenseman in the best possible situation possible moving forward and make it so he wants to stay. Botterill said:

“Yeah, he wants to win. We also want to put him in a situation where he plays very well, and that’s what we’ve tried to do with some of the acquisitions, add depth to our defense, add competition to our defense.” source – ‘Sabres insist there’s no change in Rasmus Ristolainen’s status’ – Buffalo News – Mike Harrington – 08/17/2019

With that in mind, don’t think the trade buzz that includes Ristolainen’s name will quiet down. There is still a firm belief that moving him can solve a problem for both the player and the organization who has extra blueliners and could use the forward help.

Update on Laine’s Comments

The comments made by Patrik Laine that he doesn’t know exactly where he’ll play next season have certainly caught the attention of the hockey world. Perhaps people are reading too much into things but it does serve as a reminder that the Winnipeg Jets are prone to an offer sheet or might need to make a move to free up the space they need to sign both Laine and Kyle Connor.

Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Sean Reynolds of Sportsnet believes the comments were made by Laine in an attempt to get the process moving a little quicker. There is no confirmation that any other NHL organizations have reached out to Laine’s side about an offer sheet.