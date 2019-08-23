NHL Rumors: Boeser, Honka, Rangers, Trade Candidates, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Hockey News released a list of the most likely players to be traded during the 2019-20 NHL season, there is news out of Vancouver that Brock Boeser is looking for a four-year deal worth $7 million annually, and the New York Rangers aren’t budging on qualifying offers for two of their restricted free agents. Finally, what is the plan for Julius Honka in Dallas?

Hockey News List of Tradeable Top Players

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News writes: that the list of players most likely to be traded in 2019-20 is becoming pretty clear. Leading the way are Rasmus Ristolainen of the Buffalo Sabres and Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Among the other names included are Jared Spurgeon, Mike Hoffman, Mike Green, and Justin Faulk. The biggest name that could make the most impact if moved is probably may just be Chris Kreider. There has been plenty of buzz around Kreider perhaps being dealt because the New York Rangers aren’t likely to give him the extension he wants long-term.

Boeser Wants Four Years

Brock Boeser’s agent, Ben Hankinson, is seeking a four-year contract with an average annual value of $7 million for his client, reports The Province’s Ben Kuzma.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is one of the first restricted free agent players to see specific numbers go public while names like Mitch Marner, Mikko Rantanen and Matthew Tkachuk wait for the market to present itself.

The player is using Timo Meier as a contract comparable but the Canucks aren’t loving the structure of the deal which would see the salary backloaded to make the qualifying offer skyrocket. “That scares me a bit,” said Benning because Boeser would still be an RFA after a four-year deal ends.

Kuzma writes:

In four years, Benning will also have big-ticket salaries on the books in Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes and it will also be the last year of Horvat’s extension. source – ‘Ben Kuzma: Canucks hoping to get Boeser contract extension done before camp opens’ – Ben Kunzma – The Province – 08/21/2019

Rangers Sticking to Their Guns

The New York Rangers don’t appear ready to deviate from the qualifying offers they gave to restricted free agents Brendan Lemieux and Anthony DeAngelo. Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports those offers tendered came in at just over $874K each. That’s where they’ll stay.

New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Neither player had salary arbitration rights, the Rangers are tight against the salary cap and there isn’t much likelihood either is given an offer sheet. It sounds like this could be a lengthy process to get these deals done.

What’s Going on With Honka in Dallas?

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic recently wrote that defenseman Julius Honka doesn’t know if he’ll be playing with the Dallas Stars this season. Often a healthy scratch, there has been speculation the team might move him this summer and offer the player a fresh start.

Julius Honka, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shapiro writes:

Honka is a small fish. He could fit on a number of NHL teams and thrive on a third pairing, but most GMs are waiting to see what happens with the big-time players before worrying about trading for or signing a reclamation project. source – ‘I’m just waiting to see what happens now:’ Stars’ Honka prepared for future, whatever it holds’ – Sean Shapiro – The Athletic – 08/19/2019

A restricted free agent, he skated in just 29 games last season and was a frequent healthy scratch.

Stars GM Jim Nill has built a blue line that will make it hard to Honka to find a consistent spot in Dallas so it’s likely he’ll be moved if there’s an interested team. He’s not going to be expensive and he’d fit in a third-pairing role on many teams.

