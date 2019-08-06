NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Wild, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are specifics coming from TSN on a dollar figure being offered by the Toronto Maple Leafs to Mitch Marner, news on just how many teams were in on defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, the Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Matt Murray may not get a deal done for a while and the Boston Bruins might move a defenseman to make room for two other d-men. The Minnesota Wild interview two more potential GM’s and there are updates out of St. Louis in respect to Blues news.

Marner Offered $9 – $11 Million, Dubas Responds

Up until now, there has only been speculation as to what type of dollar figure and term the Toronto Maple Leafs have been offering Mitch Marner. A report by TSN notes actual numbers offered to Marner and the GM’s comments on them.

As per the TSN article, James Mirtle of The Athletic wrote on Friday that the Maple Leafs had offered a few different options that ranged between just under $9 million to roughly $11 million per season on his new deal based on the length of term signed. Three, six and seven-year deals were discussed.

TORONTO, ON-Toronto-DUBAS.The Maple Leafs announced today the promotion of Kyle Dubas to General Manager. Brendan Shanahan was on hand for the announcement… (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Kyle Dubas has told TSN regarding where Marner is at, “It’s just really the status quo at this point.” He added, “There doesn’t seem to be anything really transpiring.” Dubas doesn’t seem terribly worried because it isn’t just Marner who isn’t signing. “…as it gets into August, it’s kind of into a bit of a slog where there doesn’t seem to be any real progress, you don’t even hear of any progress in any of the other situations.”

Dubas said he’s hoping to get a response by training camp and will stay confident that something will get done.

Shattenkirk Received a Ton of Interest

Kevin Shattenkirk signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning for $1.75 million. That said, the Lightning certainly wasn’t the only team interested. It sounds like as many as 11 teams had an interest before Shattenkirk chose Tampa.

Kevin Shattenkirk was ona bus in Maine scrambling to get the scores of the Gold Medal Game. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Fourth Period’s Dennis Bernstein states the Anaheim Ducks made a formal, multi-year contract offer. He also notes the Los Angeles Kings were in the mix. Fellow Fourth Period contributor David Pagnotta added the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Winnipeg Jets to the story. Not as well known, there was also speculation the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might have kicked tires.

In the end, it appears Shattenkirk left money on the table to join the Lightning.

Wild Interview Two

Michael Russo of The Athletic updates the situation in Minnesota where the Wild have interviewed two additional candidates for the vacant GM position. He notes the team has interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Bill Guerin and Carolina Hurricanes ‘president and GM’ Don Waddell.

Don Waddell, Carolina Hurricanes, 2018 NHL Draft, Dallas, TX, June 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Russo writes:

While it may surprise Caniacs that Waddell would be allowed to talk to the Wild, Waddell’s contract expired June 30 and owner Tom Dundon has yet to sign his head of hockey ops and the business side of the team to a new contract. That means Waddell is theoretically a free agent. source – ‘Wild GM search update: Hurricanes’ Don Waddell, Penguins’ Bill Guerin latest to interview’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 08/06/2019

Penguins Will Take Time With Murray

Josh Yohe of The Athletic writes that the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t appear in any hurry to take care of contract business with goaltender Matt Murray. Murray has one year left on his deal at $3.75 million contract and will be a restricted free agent after next season.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Yohe transcribes a conversation he had with Penguins GM Jim Rutherford about Murray:

Are you thinking of giving Matt a new deal this summer? “Well,” Rutherford said, “you know, he still is only restricted after next season.” But would you like to get it done now? “Like I said, he still is restricted after this season.” Many goaltenders around the league are signing new deals. Does that make you feel any pressure to get something done with him sooner rather than later? “He’s still restricted after this year.” source – ‘Jim Rutherford on the Penguins’ next move, Matt Murray and more’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 08/01/2019



The constant reference to his contract status was likely a way to suggest Rutherford wasn’t willing to share details other than to say the team isn’t in a hurry.

Bruins to Say Goodbye to Kevan Miller?

NBC Sports’ James O’Brien writes that defenseman Kevan Miller is going to be a likely casualty of the Boston Bruins cap troubles. A team that would have loved to be in on the Shattenkirk pitches, the Bruins are already struggling to find ways to get Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo signed.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Miller is a strong two-way defenseman but the Bruins have the depth to move Miller and his $2.5 million cap hit. He will be a free agent after next season as it is, so the Bruins must feel it’s better to try and get something back in return.

There should be a market for Miller’s services as a year-long rental.

Updates in St. Louis

Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Dispatch tweets that there are updates out of St. Louis. First, he notes GM Doug Armstrong said that Joel Edmundson would be signed by afternoon. Second, Patrick Maroon and the Blues are still on each other’s radar. Finally, there is no update on Ivan Barbashev yet.