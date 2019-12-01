In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Saturday was a day full of buzz surrounding Taylor Hall and a couple of teams were mentioned in the same conversation. But, did Hall provide any details as to his own situation? Plus, what is the latest on restricted free agents Julius Honka and Jesse Puljujarvi?

Devils Listening to Offers on Hall

It was revealed on Saturday that Taylor Hall officially appears to be on the market as reports suggested the New Jersey Devils were willing to listen to offers from teams. Pierre LeBrun was the first to report the news.

Hearing that the Devils have started to listen from teams on Taylor Hall. Doesn't mean they will for sure trade him but given their place in the standings and the magnitude of a potential deal, GM Ray Shero is now in listening mode… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2019

While it doesn’t mean the Devils will immediately trade Hall — and Hall has publicly said he’s not asked for a trade — a number of potential suitors were mentioned. The Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers are already early favourites. Again, Hall has said of his potential move, “I’ll let my agent speak but I have not asked for a trade,” as per NorthJersey.com. “I don’t know what gets out there sometimes.”

As for Hall’s connection to the Oilers, Brian Burke said during Sportsnet’s broadcast of the Oilers vs Vancouver Canucks that he wonders if he, and others in the media are eating a load of hogwash or propaganda from the agent here because he doesn’t see the fit in Edmonton. The cap situation is too problematic for the Oilers and he’s not sure Hall puts them over the top. “They just don’t have the horses,” Burke said. He sees a much more likely fit in Montreal.

Taylor Hall (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Regardless of where, there is a sense a trade is coming. LeBrun added:

“If and when he’s dealt, I would expect the deal to have a conditional nature to it so that if he re-signs with his new club there will be additional asset(s)… Either way, this isn’t necessarily a deal, if it happens, that must wait until the Feb. 24 deadline….

This is a situation people will be keeping a close eye on for the next few weeks.

Oilers Trying to Improve Team?

In other news out of Edmonton, GM Ken Holland told Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Sun that he’s open to trading a first-round pick but only if the team is in a spot where the playoffs are a lock.

Matheson quotes Holland:

“Would I trade a first-round draft pick? I certainly wouldn’t trade a first-round pick if there was any chance we could miss the playoffs. If it’s somewhere between 20 and 30 (in round 1), that’s different… You watch the draft lottery and you see Philadelphia going from 13 to two, and Chicago from 12 to three because they have a first-round pick and you don’t want to give up your chance at that.” source – ‘ Unless a deal falls in Oilers general manager Holland’s lap, no trade for Puljujarvi now’ – Jim Matheson – Edmonton Sun – 11/30/2019

What About Puljujarvi?

As for Jesse Puljujuarvi, the Oilers are not close on a deal and it doesn’t look like he’ll be moved prior to the deadline at 5pm Eastern today. The panel on Sportsnet, namely Chris Johnston said:

“Right now, everything fairly quiet around Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi. And it’s my belief that he wants to remain in Finland even if he is dealt.”

Julius Honka Wants Back in NHL

Also, according to the Sportsnet panel, Dallas Stars RFA Julius Honka is also playing in Finland but would rather not be. He’s hoping his rights are either moved or the Stars offer a last-minute contract so he can return to the NHL.

“He wants to get back to North America,” Johnston said of Honka on Saturday night’s Headlines segment. He added, “There is a belief that the Dallas Stars might be able to get something done with him.”

