In today’s rumor rundown, we try to wrap our heads around what’s actually happening with the Pittsburgh Penguins, another goalie could follow Chad Johnson on the waiver wire, and the Minnesota Wild are shopping a forward. The Sharks might go after a star from the Maple Leafs and, might the Bruins and Oilers be working on a pretty big trade?

Clarification on Kessel and the Penguins

There is a great deal of back and forth when it comes to what’s really going on in Pittsburgh. There were rumors Phil Kessel was available, then speculation he wasn’t. The team was out of the playoff race, now they’re back in it. General manager Jim Rutherford wants to make trades, but instead might be patient… It’s tough to know what to expect from the Penguins these days.

The latest comes from Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who suggested the Penguins might trade a defenseman when Justin Schultz returns from injury. This includes potentially moving defenseman Olli Maatta if the right deal is out there for him.

Also, while on TSN 1200, Bob McKenzie said that while the Penguins were struggling Rutherford made it known that Crosby and Malkin are their only untouchables and anyone else could be available for the right price. This is where the speculation over Kessel came from and that status hasn’t changed. Anyone not named Malkin or Crosby could be available in the right deal.