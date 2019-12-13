In today’s NHL rumors rundown there is news about a requested trade by a Buffalo Sabres defenseman, some updates on out-of-work coaches and their immediate plans, the Vancouver Canucks are looking for forward help and the new Seattle franchise might have a lock on a new head coach.

Zach Bogosian Requests Trade

Darren Dreger of TSN is reporting that defenseman Zach Bogosian—who is expected to be a healthy scratch again with the return of Rasmus Dahlin —has requested a trade.

Zach Bogosian, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bogosian, 29, is looking to up his value as much as possible in the final season of the seven-year, $36 million deal he signed with the Winnipeg Jets in 2013. He was traded to Buffalo and hasn’t played to a level where he’s going to see the same kind of contract offered to him again, especially if he’s not able to play and show he’s got some gas left in the tank.

Even as a rental, at a $5.1 million cap hit and a healthy scratch, it’s difficult to imagine there’s much of a market out there for him. The Sabres might have to retain salary to get a deal done.

Coaches to Take a Break

TSN is reporting that recently fired head coaches Pete DeBoer and Mike Babcock could have offers to coach other teams in the near future but will likely decline as both would like to take some time away and decompress. According to Pierre LeBrun, the Sharks may have even had interest in Babcock.

San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LeBrun noted:

He’s got another year on his deal for $3 million and I don’t think he wants to rush in to looking at offers. Same for Mike Babcock, I think there are teams interested in talking to him, but his plan is to take the rest of the year off. Babcock’s name came up when Pete DeBoer got fired, and again I think San Jose wants to give Bob Boughner the rest of the year.”

Canucks Seeking Top-Six Forward Help

Like many teams who could use another top-six forward, according to Iian MacIntyre of Sportsnet, Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning admits he’s in the market for a scoring winger before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

Jim Benning, Vancouver Canucks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The health of sidelined winger Micheal Ferland seems to be what has put a rush on finding another option at one of the top forward spots. “I try to keep in contact with all the other general managers in the league, and if there’s something that fits and makes sense, we’ll look at it,” Benning said.

Benning believes the Canucks will get Ferland back but there is real concern about how long he’ll be out.

Seattle Has Eyes on a Head Coach?

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the new Seattle franchise may have a lead on a new coach. The only problem is, that coach is currently employed by another NHL franchise.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Friedman said during his 31 Thoughts podcast on Sportsnet, that Seattle has its eyes on the Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Paul Maurice. Friedman then said that means the team might not hire their coach for another year.

2019-20 is the final season of Maurice’s current contract with the Jets and the team hasn’t offered him an extension yet. There is always a chance they do and Maurice sticks with Winnipeg but speculation is that Seattle could come in with an offer and start a rivalry with Winnipeg in its inaugural season.

