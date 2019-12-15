In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news that the Arizona Coyotes are now the frontrunners for Taylor Hall, the Edmonton Oilers are talking extension with Zack Kassian and Zach Bogosian didn’t deny rumors he’d asked for a trade.

Coyotes Now Lead the Pack For Hall

First it was the Edmonton Oilers. Then it was the Colorado Avalanche. Now, it’s the Arizona Coyotes who lead the way in terms of the team now the favorite to land left-winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils.

NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 18: Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils plays the puck against Cedric Paquette #13 the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center on April 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, “We believe the Arizona Coyotes are the frontrunners to land Hall in a trade from New Jersey,” he said during Saturday’s Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. Hall sat out his second game, this time against the Coyotes on Saturday night.

The Coyotes aren’t the only ones interested but the best information the insiders had available was that they are the leaders. “We know that Florida has been involved in some trade talks, St. Louis, a couple other teams. But we believe the Coyotes have the best offer on the table right now,” Johnston explained.

Elliotte Friedman added that Arizona was one of the first teams to officially make an offer to the Devils, and while the top two prospects in Arizona’s system (Barrett Hayton or Victor Soderstrom) are in that offer, “…they’re haggling about, is Kevin Bahl,” Friedman said.

Interestingly, Friedman also reports that the Devils were trying to play Arizona’s offer into a more enticing offer from some other team but it hasn’t come. Why? Friedman explained, “… what we’re hearing is that they haven’t given anyone permission to talk extension with Hall. So we don’t believe that this trade is going to come with an extension.”

Related: Arizona Coyotes Logo History

Oilers Want to Lock Up Kassian

Friedman also noted that contract extension talks between the Edmonton Oilers and forward Zack Kassian have intensified. Kassian is happy in Edmonton and the Oilers are pleased with what he’s brought to the table. Both sides want to work something out.

Zack Kassian, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kassian is on pace to set record numbers for his career this year. Already with 22 points in 32 games, he’s could reach the 50 point marker quite easily if he stays healthy. This is a huge jump as he’s yet to exceed 29 points in any previous season.

This deal could go any way and not surprise people. Are the Oilers about to pay him for what he’s brought this season? Or, are they assuming his totals will drop again but they want to keep him around anyway?

Related: Oilers History: The Importance of Jimmy Carson

DeBoer Will Listen to Coaching Options

There was an earlier report that former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer was going to take some time away from coaching but Friedman reports that, depending on the situation, DeBoer will listen to opportunities and may return to coach this season.

Bogosian Didn’t Deny Trade Request

“I’m going to let any conversation between myself, Jason and my agent stay” said veteran blue liner Zach Bogosian as per the Buffalo News. “Me personally, I’m not going to say anything. I’m going to let everything stay in house.”

Zach Bogosian, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These comments came after TSN’s Darren Dreger had reported Bogosian asked for a trade out of Buffalo. Made a healthy scratch for the first time in his career, Bogosian doesn’t seem to agree that his scratch was deserved.

Until that trade comes, Bogosian said:

“I’m just focused on getting back in the lineup. There’s not much I can really do other than just work hard, show up and put a smile on my face like I always do.” source – ‘Zach Bogosian mum on trade rumors: ‘I’m going to let everything stay in house’ – Buffalo News – Mike Harrington – 12/13/2019

Related: NHL Rumors: Hall, Kovalchuk, Canucks, Oilers, More