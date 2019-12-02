NHL Rumors: Hall, Marner, Avalanche, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are more teams that are rumored to have interest in Taylor Hall and one team seems to be the best fit. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are in the conversation but their problems might be more immediate. Finally, what is the status of Mitch Marner and when will he return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup?

Who Wants Hall? Avs the Favorites

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic speculates that a number of teams are in the running when it comes to conversations about where left-winger Taylor Hall might end up. As was reported by LeBrun over the weekend, the Devils are listening to offers on Hall, with the likelihood being he is traded in the coming weeks.

Among those teams in the mix, the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are at the top of the list.

LeBrun writes:

It’s still early in the process, and I think you’ll hear about a lot of different teams. Some will call out of curiosity, others will get more serious and some will drop out and return late, which is a lot of what was heard during the Stone derby a year ago. source – ‘LeBrun: What options do the Devils have with Taylor Hall — and who could swing a trade?’ -Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12/1/2019

The Colorado Avalanche were heavily rumored this weekend as interested. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported he had heard New Jersey has scouted Colorado this season in the event there was a fit there. There are many who believe he’s the perfect fit to help them make a run towards a Stanley Cup. Imagine that forward corps finishing out the regular season? Their top two lines would be dangerous.

Changes to the Canadiens?

One of the teams also in the Hall conversation is the Montreal Canadiens. That said, they have bigger problems that might need addressing before Hall is available.

Eric Engels of Sportstnet wonders what the Canadiens are going to do to put an end to their eight-game winless skid. Engels believes GM Marc Bergevin has to address the issue, whether that means roster changes or coaching adjustments. It appears Bergevin has already gotten to work.

The Canadiens waived goaltender Keith Kinkaid on Monday morning signaling what might be the start of some changes. Engels wonders if replacing head coach Claude Julien could be another option.

But, are the Canadiens in on Hall? LeBrun said he’s heard no concrete evidence the Canadiens are actually interested. And, because the Habs are a bubble team thanks to their recent slide, it might be hard for Bergevin to justify sending a lot to New Jersey if Hall doesn’t extend.

Status Update on Marner Injury

According to a report from Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Mitch Marner rejoined the Maple Leafs for a full practice on Monday. Marner is out with a high-ankle sprain injury and if he’s ready, the earliest he’s eligible to be activated from LTIR is Wednesday.

New head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Mitch Marner’s status: “Based on his performance today, it doesn’t look like he’s too far away.”

This is great news for Maple Leafs fans who are seeing some turnaround in the results after Keefe replaced Mike Babcock and a return for Marner is just another thing to give the team a boost and move them up the Eastern Conference standings.

