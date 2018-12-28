In today’s NHL rumors, there is an injury update on goaltender Craig Anderson and how it might affect his trade value around the league. There might finally be some good news coming out of St. Louis, an NHL insider tries to predict Jeff Skinner’s next contract and the LA Kings have spoken with Jeff Carter’s agent to gauge what trading him might look like.

Craig Anderson’s Concussion to Affect Trade Value?

Craig Anderson has been missing games with an upper-body injury. It has been determined that the injury is actually a concussion and he will not be available to the Ottawa Senators this weekend. To cover for Anderson while he’s out, the team has recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the minor leagues.

There were already rumors that Anderson might be moved out of Ottawa before the trade deadline but at least one GM was concerned with how many games the Senators were playing the veteran netminder. If playing too many games were affecting his trade value, it’s almost a lock that a concussion will scare teams away.

Related: NHL Rumors: Carter, Manning, Holtby, More

Blues Get Some Good News?

At this stage, it’s only a rumor, but more and more sources are starting to relay the news that it appears the St. Louis Blues might finally get some good news in a season that has been wrought with disappointment. It appears the Blues will be awarded the 2020 Allstar Game, an announcement that will be made at the Winter Classic.

From the sounds of the speculation, the awarding of the ASG comes as thanks for the new upgrades and the soon to be completed Phase 3 in 2019 of the Enterprise Center that hosts the Blues games.

The Blues will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game @Enterprise_Cntr, league sources have told @TheAthleticSTL. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 27, 2018

Related: NHL Rumors: Quick, Marner, Oilers, Devils, More

Skinner’s Next Contract

Darren Dreger was a guest on TSN 1050 and asked if Buffalo Sabres pending free agent Jeff Skinner could hit the $10 million if he continues to put up numbers. Dreger thought that was too high.

Dreger said that it depends on term and how badly he wants to test free agency versus stay in Buffalo. “I think that you’re going to be somewhere around the $8 million mark, maybe a hair under if Skinner is really is really happy with Buffalo and knows that he’s got a good thing going there,” Dreger said. He added that Skinner could command more on the open market, “But again, if I were the player, I’d be careful with this one.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Datsyuk, Duchene, Blues, Leafs, and Rangers Updates

Kings GM Has Spoken With Carter’s Agent

Ken Campbell of The Hockey News is reporting that 33-year old Jeff Carter is potentially a player of interest to the Arizona Coyotes or Boston Bruins. Outside of the fact he’s viewed as a strong scorer, the salary structure on his contract benefits teams looking to hit the cap floor without much actual salary being paid out.

Carter doesn’t have any trade protection in that contract but trading him isn’t a piece of cake for the Kings. Still, the Kings are kicking tires on what it might look like to explore a trade as Carter’s agent Rick Curran has said he’s spoken with Kings GM Rob Blake about the possibility. Curran said, “He [Blake] has told me very candidly that if he feels he has to make some changes that Jeff and a couple of other veteran players would be candidates.” But, Curran relayed that, “Jeff’s preference would be to stay in L.A. and finish his career there.”

With this news, it’s now more than speculation Carter might be moved out of LA. It appears the team is seriously considering the option. They’ll have to make sure Carter doesn’t retire before his term runs out to avoid getting hit with a recapture penalty.

Related: THW Podcast – Ep. 4: Top 5 Stories of 2018 NHL Season