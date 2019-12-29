NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on how many teams are interested in acquiring Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hit with yet another injury while they shop some players and there are a few other names noted as available in trade prior to the deadline.

Big Time Interest in Chris Kreider

On Saturday night Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that at least four NHL teams are currently interested in acquiring Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During Saturday’s Headlines segment Friedman noted that after Taylor Hall was traded the big name out there is Kreider and, “All the contenders from Colorado to Boston to St. Louis to Pittsburgh are all believed to be interested in him.”

These same four teams were mentioned at the time Taylor Hall was rumored to be moved so it’s no surprise to hear they are once again in the market to add a player like Kreider who is arguably the next biggest offensive threat available at this year’s deadline. He is in the final year of a contract that pays $4.625 million per season and as an unrestricted free agent is rumored to be seeking a raise around the $7 million or more mark on a long-term deal.

What’s interesting here is that Friedman also added, “Teams don’t believe right now that the Rangers have made [Kreider] available,” and that there might be interest by the organization in re-signing him. As it is now, they know there’s interest should they choose to move him.

Muzzin Out Long-Term

According to a report from the Toronto Maple Leafs department of public relations, veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin has been sidelined and has suffered a broken foot. He is being listed as “week to week” by the Leafs organization.

Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This is just more bad news for the Maple Leafs who found out they were losing Ilya Mikheyev for three months due to injury. Muzzin’s injury is causing the Leafs to look at options and Friedman noted a few names.

Jeremy Bracco is among the most interesting names the Maple Leafs might be shopping in an effort to improve in other areas. 22, Bracco was second in the American Hockey League in scoring last year, and “his route to the NHL is kind of blocked by a lot of great players,” Friedman noted. The Maple Leafs may not move him, but more want to test the market for what his value is. “I think there is some interest,” Friedman added.

Other NHL Moves to Watch For

Friedman also noted that the Buffalo Sabres have extra defensemen and are looking to make a move, the Los Angeles Kings might look to move Tyler Toffoli and there is some interest around the NHL in Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports)

While Saad is currently injured, Friedman believes that when he gets healthy, there are some teams looking at him, even with one season left on his deal, as an option.

Expect the stock on some of these players to rise if the Rangers decide to hang on to a player like Kreider. The list of offensive talent available at the deadline is not huge and many teams are going to be competing for the same names. As for defenseman, Friedman noted that the New Jersey Devils might be interested in one of the d-men the Sabres have available and could shop Myles Wood for someone.

