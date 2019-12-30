NHL Rumors: Oilers, Predators, NHL Meetings, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news on the NHL having meetings regarding the string of injuries coming from skate cuts, the Edmonton Oilers are making recalls and looking at some trade targets around the NHL and the Nashville Predators may considering trading a struggling forward.

The NHL Laceration Task Force

After Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and New York Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck both had serious cuts that will cause them to miss some time, the NHL laceration task force will meet during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, according to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston on Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada.

Johnston explained that the group often talks about ways to further protect players, but after a second incident in just 10 days, it became important to get together sooner than later. Johnston explained that the role of the group is to “monitor any of these incidents that happened,” said Johnston.

He added:

“And they will be meeting at the All-Star Game in St. Louis, I think to discuss in part, is there maybe some more mandatory changes that might be coming down the pike at some point, because obviously everyone recognizes that these are very serious and potentially catastrophic situations.”

At the end of the day, there may be little they can do about two isolated accidents and anything that can do might come down to optional equipment the players may choose not to wear but if they can cut down on the chances of these cuts taking place, they’ll certainly try.

Oilers Have Recalled Two

In an effort to find a spark and boost themselves back up the Western Conference standings, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled two players from the AHL. While William Lagesson has already gotten a cup of coffee in the NHL this season, this call-up will be the first this season for Kailer Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is one of those players the Oilers have high hopes for but have decided to over-ripen in the AHL under the new watchful eyes of GM Ken Holland. Yamamoto, 21, has eight goals and 16 points in 23 games with Bakersfield this season and after an injury that caused him to miss some time, looks ready.

In a bit more lighthearted news, the Oilers held their own skills competition on Sunday afternoon to a sold-out Rogers Place and in the fastest skater competition, Connor McDavid lost to Joakim Nygard. Zack Kassian had some good fun sticking it to McDavid as he called Nygard as a player who could dethrone McDavid and was dancing around center ice when his prediction came true.

Finally, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer discussed the possibility that Los Angeles Kings winger Tyler Toffoli or Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad would be possible fits with the Oilers. Before the Oilers give up a draft pick to acquire either, they’ll likely see how Yamamoto does or what other options they have internally.

Could Predators Trade Granlund?

In a recent mailbag segment, Adam Vingan of The Athletic was asked in a recent mailbag article if he felt Nashville Predators winger Mikael Granlund could be traded again.

Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Vingan responded:

Granlund’s contract, which carries a $5.75 million cap hit, expires in the summer and he’ll be looking for a raise. The Predators aren’t flush with cap space, so they can’t afford to throw money at Granlund, who has underperformed on the scoresheet. A trade at the deadline might not be the worst way to go. Granlund would make an interesting trade chip. source – ‘Predators Mailbag: What could the future hold for Mikael Granlund and Craig Smith?’- Adam Vingan – The Athletic – 12/26/2019

