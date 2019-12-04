In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we look at the likelihood Minnesota considers trading their captain, there is some good news out of the Nolan Patrick camp, and have the Montreal Canadiens spoke with Bob Hartley about coaching the team?

Mikko Koivu a Trade Possibility?

As the Minnesota Wild struggle and move farther and farther from the playoff picture, trade speculation will surround the team, especially considering new GM Bill Guerin has yet to make a major deal.

Minnesota Wild’s Mikko Koivu (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Wild insider Michael Russo was asked in his latest column for The Athletic, if pending free agent Mikko Koivu might be a trade option before the deadline? Russo responded:

I talked to more than a dozen people who know him well and pretty much every single person thinks Koivu won’t entertain playing elsewhere. If the Wild are still in the thick of a playoff race by the Feb. 24 trade deadline, I can’t see Guerin approaching Koivu about waiving. If the Wild are out of it, Guerin will have to decide whether he shops Koivu and then whether it’s worth broaching this subject with his captain. source – ‘Ask Russo: Wild’s streak, Kaprizov, trade talk, Koivu, Winter Classic and more’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 12/2/2019

Russo is among the many who don’t believe Koivu would consider leaving his kids behind to chase a Stanley Cup but that could change if the Wild decide they aren’t going to re-up his contract next season. If that’s the case, there might be as good a chance he retires as he does try to find another city to play in.

His brother Saku said of his thought about Mikko moving on, “For me, it would be really weird to see him in any other jersey than the Wild.” Saku said it is important for Mikko to retire having played in only one jersey.

Nolan Patrick to Play This Season?

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick has been dealing with a migraine disorder, a disorder that has kept the 2nd overall pick from playing a game yet this season. He hasn’t even been skating until just recently. That said, there might finally be some good news.

Nolan Patrick said he expects to play for the Flyers this season but isn't sure when that could be, writes @NHLAdamK. The 21-year-old forward has been out since training camp because of a migraine disorder https://t.co/VNwsn3DWH2 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 3, 2019

Patrick recently said he hopes he’ll get back soon and that while there’s no timeline, he’s hoping to play this season for the Flyers. “I believe I’ll play this year. That’s something I’m trying to stick with,” he said.

If Patrick can manage his migraines with proper medication and the right lifestyle changes, he could become a regular again for the Flyers organization. But, you can tell the disorder is frustrating for Patrick because it’s so up and down all the time.

Canadiens Haven’t Spoken with Hartley

Igor Eronko has cleared up some micommunication when it comes to a report that Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin had spoken to former NHL coach, now Avangard’s (KHL) head coach Bob Hartley about working for the Canadiens again.

(Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

There are rumors that Claude Julien’s job is in jeopardy and one report suggested Bergevin had already spoken to Hartley about coming in to take over. Eronko said that the comments were misinterpreted and Hartley said, “I’m getting a million of phone calls from Montreal. It’s very sad because they have a coach. No one from the Montreal Canadiens have called me. And I’m happy with Avangard.”

It sounds like the two might have spoken on the phone but Hartley is under contract so he not coming to the Canadiens. Will Julien survive as coach? That’s another story.

