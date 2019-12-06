In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news that the Arizona Coyotes might have interest in the NHL biggest trade target, but they aren’t the only team. We examine a few rumors floating out there in the rumor mill. There is a report the Montreal Canadiens are looking outside the NHL for next season’s roster and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be without two important forwards.

Coyotes Interested in Taylor Hall

Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the Arizona Coyotes are “definitely interested” in the New Jersey Devils star forward Taylor Hall and are “not concerned” about the potential high asking price which could include a first-round draft pick.

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

And, with reports from Bob McKenzie that the Devils are already moving away from the notion it must be a first-rounder and just focusing on getting the best return possible, more teams may jump into the mix.

As for the Coyotes, interest might only be if Hall is willing to extend. Earlier this week, former Coyotes captain Shane Doan told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM “if you can get him for a long-term contract”, the team should be interested. If not, the Coyotes could pass.

Related: Arizona Coyotes Logo History

As for other teams rumored to be interested in Hall:

Boston Bruins Hesitant

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston doesn’t believe the Bruins should pursue Hall because the asking price would surely cost the Bruins youngsters like Brandon Carlo, Anders Bjork, or Jake DeBrusk.

Anaheim Ducks Realistic

The Anaheim Ducks might be interested but Eric Stephens of The Athletic points out GM Bryan Murray’s reluctance to move his 2020 first-round pick, Hall’s injury history and his previous relationship with Ducks coach Dallas Eakins.

2020 draft at the top is the biggest asset and GM Bob Murray would be loath to give that up for a forward who, while electric and productive, tends to get injured and whose best years could be behind him. He isn’t going to do it when his team is still in transition mode. source – ‘Should the Ducks trade for Taylor Hall? How realistic (or unrealistic) is it?’ Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 12/04/2019

Oilers Wrong Focus

For the Edmonton Oilers, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal says the Oilers could look at Hall as a rental but that their focus needs to be on defensive depth and a third-line center first.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Staples writes:

To get Hall as a rental, I suspect Edmonton would have to give up its first pick this year, as well as a top prospect not named Philip Broberg or Evan Bouchard. Should Edmonton pay that price for a rental? I’d be OK with it, but many, many fans would not be keen. source – ‘Edmonton Oilers interested in Taylor Hall but likely to be outbid’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 12/04/2019

Penguins Won’t Outbid Teams

Josh Yohe believes the odds are against the Pittsburgh Penguins acquiring Hall, saying they likely won’t win any sort of bidding war.

Rutherford isn’t unwilling to move a first-round pick, but he’s serious about making sure the Penguins aren’t a rebuilding disaster whenever Crosby and Malkin are through. source – ‘ Yohe: Taylor Hall to Pittsburgh? It’s not the worst idea’ – Josh Yohe – 12/04/2019

Related: Cleveland Barons NHL Draft History

Canadiens Meet With Romanov

TSN Hockey reports that Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has met with KHL defenseman Alexander Romanov about the possibility of playing for the Canadiens next season.

Maple Leafs Missing Two

Friday morning it was announced by the Toronto Maple Leafs that forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injured reserve. It was later revealed by team insider Kristen Shilton of TSN that captain John Tavares is away from the team for personal reasons.

The Leafs recalled forwards Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg, likely due to the lineup changes.

Related: NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Flames, Devils, Oilers, More