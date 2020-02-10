In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are set to announce an extension and they’ve made a few lineup changes, Jason Zucker comments on trade rumors out of Minnesota, and why aren’t the Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau even talking?

Oilers Extend Darnell Nurse?

While it’s not been made official by the Edmonton Oilers, reports are everywhere that the organization and defenseman Darnell Nurse have come to terms on a two-year bridge deal worth, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, $5.6 million annually.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

The deal will walk Nurse to unrestricted free agency which is somewhat risky but the Oilers didn’t have a lot of choice in the matter considering their salary cap issues. When the announcement will be made official by the team is unclear.

In other Oilers news, the team has recalled forward Colby Cave after sending Tyler Benson back to the AHL and James Neal is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday after a foot injury kept him sidelined for a few games.

McDavid Good to Go

Another bit of good news for Oilers fans is that Connor McDavid seems good to go after an injury scare in Saturday’s game versus the Nashville Predators. He went hard into the end boards and had the ice a bruised knee after the game.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reports that McDavid is expected to take part in practice on Monday as a full participant and is showing no effects from the bump.

Connor McDavid is expected to be a full participant in this morning’s 11 a.m. MT Oilers practice. No ill effects from knee bruise on Saturday, we are told. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 10, 2020

Jason Zucker Frustrated Over Trade Rumors?

Michael Russo of the Athletic reports Jason Zucker is refusing to discuss the trade rumors that have him potentially being dealt out of Minnesota. The forward said he hasn’t spoken to Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin about a potential deal, saying he’s “Heard nothing.”

Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zucker said, “Whatever happens, happens. I’m done dealing with it. I’m done worrying about it.”

Russo writes:

Zucker is clearly not a happy camper right now, especially after Boudreau chose to downgrade him in the lineup following Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks. But he also can’t be happy with the fact his name is yet again running rampantly through the rumor mill. source -‘ Jason Zucker on trade rumors as Wild fall to Avs: ‘Whatever happens, happens’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 02/09/2020

Speculation is that Zucker has included all of the 10 Canadian teams on his no-trade clause list and the most likely destination for him is in Pittsburgh with the Penguins. They have shown interest in him on multiple occasions.

The Penguins are also rumored to be interested in Nashville’s Craig Smith, Toronto’s Andreas Johnsson, and Rangers winger Jesper Fast if Zucker is off the table, according to Pittsburgh Hockey Now’s Dan Kingerski.

Pageau and Senators Still Not Talking

During the Hockey Night in Canada Saturday Headlines segment, Chris Johnston reported that the Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau haven’t started talking about a possible extension, lending near certainty to the idea he gets moved before Feb 24.

Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau battles with New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s still possible a deal comes together last minute but there are teams interested and Pageau could fetch a first-round draft pick should they move him. There’s a risk involved for any team that picks him up considering his production has dropped but he’s one of the few centers available this season as a rental.

The Senators are also rumored to have a number of players available including Dylan DeMelo, Mark Borowiecki, Ron Hainsey. Craig Anderson and Tyler Ennis.