In today’s second edition of the rumor rundown, there was a big update from the TSN panel of Insider Trading, including news on Matt Duchene being pulled from the Senators lineup, Jakob Silfverberg almost ready to sign with the Ducks and Jesse Puljujarvi being sent back down to the AHL.

Duchene Will Not Be in Lineup on Thursday

The Ottawa Senators are pulling Matt Duchene from the Senators lineup until a deal is completed for the center or the player signs an extension with the team. It was reported by the panel on Insider Trading and confirmed by Darren Dreger that at this point for the Senators, it’s all about preserving the trade asset in Ottawa.

Heavy speculation is that this means inevitably Duchene will be traded by the Senators. There is also a feeling Duchene has already played his final game as an Ottawa Senator.

Bob McKenzie then asked if the same fate awaits Mark Stone. The next 24-48 hours will tell everyone what’s going on with both players.

Related: NHL Trade Deadline: Our Top 10 Must-Watch List

Silfverberg Expected to Re-Sign With Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are not expected to trade Jakob Silfverberg and are well on their way to extending him on a new contract. There are a few details that need ironing out but the consensus is that a deal being announced is just a matter of time.

The biggest delay is that this signing might be a cap management issue. Part of their attempt to solve this problem was placing Patrick Eeaves on waivers on Tuesday. This is big news for the Ducks as rumors were the two sides were not on the same page when it came to the length of an extension.

Related: NHL Rumors: Duchene, Stone, Panarin, Staal, More

Jesse Puljujarvi Situation Critical

It is expected that when Jesse Puljujarvi comes off of the injured reserved list, the Edmonton Oilers want to send him down to Bakersfield of the AHL. The team feels this is best for his development and wants him to spend the remainder of the season there.

The concern is Puljujarvi would not take kindly to being sent back down to the AHL and that the relationship between the Oilers and the player would be fractured beyond repair if this is the direction the Oilers chose to go. Bob McKenzie said the Oilers management team is not keen on the idea of trading Puljujarvi at this point but will consider doing so if a team comes to them with an offer that is hard to refuse.

Related: Oilers’ Plan One Week From NHL Trade Deadline

Avalanche Trying to Move Sven Andrighetto

The Colorado Avalanche have not been seeing a ton of recent success. Part of their struggles is a lack of production from players like Sven Andrighetto. As such, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet notes in his latest 31 Thoughts column that the Avalanche are trying to move Andrighetto before the deadline.

Friedman believes the team might be showcasing the player as he played over 18 minutes last night for the Avs. He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, one that requires a qualifying offer of $1.55 million.

Related: NHL Rumors: Rangers, Islanders, Canadiens, Bruins, More

Panarin Being Pulled But Not For Trade Protection

Artemi Panarin is not playing tonight against Montreal but not because the Blue Jackets are trying to protect him in the event of a trade. Coach John Tortorella was adamant that this was due to illness.

Tortorella said, “Panarin won’t face # Habs tonight due to illness. Torts was emphatic that Panarin’s absence is not to protect a potential trade asset: “He’s SICK… he sh*& his pants and he’s puking his guts out.”

Nick Jensen and Gustav Nyquist Drawing Trade Interest

The TSN panel confirmed what Brian Lawton of NHL Network tweeted earlier that there is increasing interest in Nick Jensen of the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings are asking for a second-round pick or more in exchange for the defenseman.

There are also discussions on Gustav Nyquist but teams are telling the Red Wings to let them know before they do anything because they have their eyes on some of the bigger names potentially available at the trade deadline. Nyquist has a full no-trade clause.