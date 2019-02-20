In today’s rumor rundown there is news on the Washington Capitals who are making surprising waiver wire plays, some whispers about a potential Taylor Hall reunion with the Edmonton Oilers and Marcus Johansson being available out of New Jersey.

Lots Going on In Washington

It was first reported in the morning the Washington Capitals were placing Dmitrij Jaskin on waivers. Not long after, a big shift changed and Jaskin wasn’t put on waivers but Devante Smith-Pelly was. The move was quick and a bit surprising.

Elliotte Friedman later tweeted, “Todd Reirden said it was ‘an organizational decision’ to make the waiver switch. Indicated there are things going on behind the scenes. ‘There is lots going on right now.”

Does that mean the organization is unhappy with Smith-Pelly? One has to think he’ll get claimed off of waivers considering his playoff performance last year for the Capitals and his relatively low cap hit. Does it mean the team has a trade in the works for Jaskin which meant he didn’t need to go on waivers?

Taylor Hall to Edmonton Buzz

Friedman also stated that the Edmonton Oilers should take a second to see if Taylor Hall is potentially available out of New Jersey and if he is, inquire as to what it would take to bring him back. As expected, those comments created all sorts of buzz on social media in Edmonton.

This sort of move is less-than-likely. Between Hall being a free agent the year after next, his history and dissatisfaction with being traded by the Oilers before they went on their playoff run in 2016, there is a lot working against a deal like this happening.

The Media Weighs in on Matt Duchene Update

It was reported on Tuesday evening that the Ottawa Senators were pulling Matt Duchene from the lineup to protect him from injury until either a trade or extension was announced by the team. On Wednesday, the media started to heavily weigh in with speculation as to what this move meant for the Senators and Duchene’s future.

Shawn Simpson of TSN 1200 tweeted, that a sign and trade including Matt Duchene would be ideal for the Senators as it would increase his trade value and bring in teams that might not be in on him as a rental.

Elliotte Friedman said on Calgary’s Sportsnet 960, he believes Nashville and Columbus are the two biggest players to acquire Duchene saying he puts the odds on the Predators.

Marcus Johansson Available out of New Jersey

Both Pierre LeBrun and Friedman have reported that Marcus Johansson is potentially available out of New Jersey and that a number of teams might be interested. Friedman names the Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and Vancouver Canucks as teams that have already checked in, but more will present themselves as he could be one of the steals of trade deadline day.

LeBrun wrote of the potential Johansson is traded:

I really believe pending UFA forward Marcus Johansson will be one of those sneaky trade deadline pickups. Because of injuries over the past few years in New Jersey, his stock has slipped. But he’s healthy now and producing of late. He looks more the part of the consistent 20-goal scorer he was in Washington. source – ‘LeBrun Notebook: Detailing Matt Duchene’s options and the latest on Marcus Johansson and Micheal Ferland’ – The Athletic – Pierre LeBrun – 02/19/2019

What’s Up With Adam McQuaid?

While making an appearance on TSN 1050 yesterday, Bob McKenzie stated that defenseman Adam McQuaid is very likely to be moved by the New York Rangers before the deadline. McKenzie believes the Rangers are trying to recoup the assets they gave up to get him from the Boston Bruins (a fourth-round and seventh-round pick) and see if they can’t come out ahead by the time all is said and done.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to McQuaid in trade talks lately.