NHL Rumors: Islanders, Blackhawks, Bruins, Oilers, More

In today’s rumor rundown, we look at how busy the New York Islanders might be, what’s going on with Matt Duchene, if the Oilers will move a player like Alex Chiasson and what Chicago might do if they aren’t in the market for rentals.

Islanders Could be the Team to Watch

With only four days to the NHL Trade Deadline and few big deals done, speculation is that the New York Islanders might be the team to watch. As Elliotte Friedman said on his 31 Thoughts podcast, when GM Lou Lamoriello thinks his team is good enough, he goes for it.

Friedman said, “… I really think that they will go for it with someone. I think they’re in on Duchene. I think they’re definitely in on Panarin. Someone said to me his Plan C might be Kovalchuk, although Kovalchuk has control. Friedman ultimately said, he would be surprised if the Islanders didn’t do something big.

On that note, Brian Lawton also tweeted, “Keep an eye on @ NYIslanders impending UFA’s Anders Lee & Brock Nelson. Both players remain unsigned & are having excellent years! Numerous clubs calling with interest on both!”

Needless to say, at this point, many eyes are on the Islanders who look to be trying to make a run after the strong season they’ve had.

Related: NHL Rumors: Hall, Duchene, Capitals, Devils, More

Blackhawks Not Going For Quick Fixes

Bob McKenzie said on NBCSN that the Chicago Blackhawks won’t be looking for a quick fix this season by giving up futures for rentals. McKenzie said, “So it’s hockey deals or bust right now for the Chicago Blackhawks.”

With how well Dylan Strome has played since coming over from Arizona, the Blackhawks might look at moving center Artem Anisimov, but that’s a big if considering he has two seasons remaining at $4.5 million per season and this is a buyers trade market.

As it stands now, the Blackhawks are tied in points for the Wild Card spot in the West, but just outside the playoff brackets.

Related: NHL Rumor Update: Duchene, Silfverberg, Puljujarvi, More

Duchene Acting Like He’s Not Being Pulled

Despite reports coming out of Ottawa that pending trade piece Matt Duchene would not play on Thursday night, Duchene himself said he was not informed of that decision and is moving forward as if he’ll be in the lineup.

Matt Duchene says he has NOT been told he is not playing tomorow. He wants to play. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 20, 2019

This speaks to the lack of communication between the Senators and Duchene’s camp and it’s no wonder a deal couldn’t be reached prior to the trade deadline. The expectation now is that a trade is simply a matter of time. It could perhaps even take place prior to the game tonight.

Related: NHL Trade Deadline: Our Top 10 Must-Watch List

Does Colin Miller as a Healthy Scratch Mean Something?

David Schoen tweeted that the Vegas Golden Knights made defenseman Colin Miller a healthy scratch last night against the Boston Bruins and wonders if that means something heading into the trade deadline? Schoen says it’s not clear if management is holding him out for a pending trade because he’s “never been a healthy scratch with the Knights.”

Teams Interested in Alex Chiasson out of Edmonton

Darren Dreger was on Edmonton’s TSN 1260 Thursday morning and said, in respect to Alex Chiasson, “I believe that the ask is pretty high. I think it’s a second-round draft pick or a pretty decent prospect or, if you want to be creative, I suppose you could find a way to maybe add both in that package.”

Dreger did say that there is talk in Edmonton about extending Chiasson and that no one should expect the Oilers to consider moving players like Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse or any of their big three scorers.

Dreger also said there is a small market for guys like Zack Kassian and that teams like his speed and grit for the playoffs.

Bruins Done After Adding Coyle?

Marisa Ingemi took to Twitter to quote Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “I don’t know if we’re necessarily going to do anything else. We’ll continue to make calls.”

Listen to The Latest Edition of the Hockey Writers Podcast

With only four days left, we cover the big stories in the trade deadline this week.