In today’s NHL rumors, there are updates on the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, LA Kings, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators.

Penguins Eyeing Zuccarello and Namestnikov

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now is reporting Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Bill Guerin scouted the New York Rangers versus Minnesota Wild game on Thursday and Kingerski believes the Penguins are looking at Mats Zuccarello and Vladislav Namestnikov.

Namestnikov would not be a rental which would qualify for the Penguins giving up their first-round pick if Rutherford landed both players. But, that’s also a prorated $8.5 million in salary which means the Penguins would have to move salary or send it back in any trade.

Bruins and Other Teams Interested in Jeff Carter

Shawn Hutcheon tweeted that sources surrounding the Boston Bruins are that they are kicking tires on Jeff Carter out of Los Angeles. Jonathan Davis is hearing that the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators continue to talk to the Kings about Carter. Meanwhile, Dennis Bernstein says the Los Angeles Kings need to create some traction on Carter if they hope to keep Trevor Lewis and Kyle Clifford in town.

Wherever Carter is offered, the Kings will need to make sure he’s comfortable going there because it wasn’t long ago that speculation was Carter would retire if he didn’t like the destination he was sent to. Since he doesn’t have trade protection, this is his only leverage or the Kings simply have to call his bluff.

Jimmy Howard and Gustav Nyquist

Ted Kulfan is reporting that Ken Holland of the Detroit Red Wings doesn’t appear to be overthinking things when it comes to pending free agents Jimmy Howard and Gustav Nyquist. He’s not treating them as players that need to move because of their contracts but he is open to talking about both. He may or may not make a move before the deadline.

The belief on Nyquist is that if Detroit does not receive that first-round pick they are seeking, they might try to re-sign him which would likely cost the team around $5-6 million per season.

Kulfan is also reporting there has been no interest in Thoams Vanek.

Predators Hesitant to Move Tolvanen

Larry Brooks is reporting the Nashville Predators are looking to improve the roster but are not willing to move Eeli Tolvanen for a rental. For example, Brooks says a deal with the Rangers could not include Kevin Hayes or Mats Zuccarello. It would have to include Kreider.

Even though they aren’t willing to move Tolvanen to land Zuccarello, the Predators are interested in his services. So are the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and others.

Devils Trying to Move Keith Kinkaid

Andy Strickland tweeted the Devils might try to take advantage of a slim goaltender market before Monday and are looking to move goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

With Cory Schneider locked up long-term and with Mackenzie Blackwood ready to take on a larger role, there isn’t much room for Kinkaid who is a pending unrestricted free agent. He carries a reasonable $1.25 million cap hit but his numbers have not been good.

Ryan Dzingel Will Be Traded

The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch reports that Ryan Dzingel recently turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $20 million. That’s a huge bump over his past salary but apparently not enough to keep him Ottawa. He will be traded before the deadline.

Darren Dreger wrote, “It’s Dzingel day in Ottawa. Senators will get and should get quality return. Hard to say what it is…ranging for multiple picks to a top prospect. Boston and CBJ among the suitors.”

