In today’s NHL rumor rundown, could the Columbus Blue Jackets actually try to land all three former Ottawa Senators stars? What is happening with Wayne Simmonds in Philadelphia? Were the Edmonton Oilers trying to offload a bloated salary with a young prospect and who is “Plan B” if teams strike out on Stone?

Could Blue Jackets Get All Three?

There was some talk after the Columbus Blue Jackets landed Ryan Dzingel in a trade that they had actually spoken with the Ottawa Senators about what it might take to also land Mark Stone, thus giving them Matt Duchene, Dzingel and Stone. As was reported on the Saturday Headlines Sportsnet segment that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but Chris Johnston doesn’t think the Blue Jackets are done.

Whether this is because the ultimate end goal is to move Artemi Panarin and the Blue Jackets want to fill in the pieces nicely, or this is all in addition to Panarin, Columbus certainly appears like they are going for a Stanley Cup this season.

The Senators meanwhile are going to go to Stone one more time to see if he’ll sign an extension. Nick Kypreos said the market is drying up for Stone because the Senators are asking so much. He says the Senators want Grade A pieces in return. Winnipeg, Calgary, and Nashville might be the few teams left in the race.

Related: Blue Jackets Go All in With Duchene, Dzingel Trades

Trade Deadline Quiet for Toronto

Johnston said that things are going to likely look quiet for the Maple Leafs on the trade deadline front. They made some of their moves earlier than the rush that is the deadline deals. The prices are too high for the Maple Leafs and while the scouts have been in Carolina, it doesn’t seem like they’ll do anything other than making a small deal.

Kevin Hayes the Backup Plan

Kypreos said, “if you don’t get Stone, Hayes in “Plan B” for a lot of hockey teams, including the Winnipeg Jets. He wouldn’t nearly be the cost of a Stone and certainly, the thought of Hayes coming in and playing in the second center ice position and moving Little off to the wing is certainly appealing to them.”

Kypreos went on to add that the first-rounder from Winnipeg and possibly big prospect defenseman Logan Stanley could be enough to get that kind of deal done.

Nashville might also be a team that would look at Hayes.

Related: NHL Rumors: Kings, Red Wings, Rangers, Penguins, More

Simmonds Talk Heating Back Up

Friedman said the trade market for Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne is going to start picking up again. He delivered a big hit in the outdoor game against the Penguins on Saturday and there was some debate about whether or not that hit should be looked at by the league but it was also seen by GM’s as a sign that this is the kind of guy teams might want heading into a playoff run.

Friedman suggested, “San Jose, Calgary, and Winnipeg — if Philadelphia feels (a) it wants to make the deal, and (b) is sufficiently out of the playoffs, to do it too.”

John Boruk of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Simmonds is well aware that Saturday’s game for the Flyers might have been his last. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously, I’d like to stay here, but it’s out of my hands now,” Simmonds said when asked about being dealt before Monday.

The Predators are in a lot of the trade conversations but they are definitely in on Simmonds.

You Want Puljujarvi, Have to Take Lucic

Larry Brooks reported in a recent New York Post column that while he is aware Jesse Puljujarvi is on the IR and not likely to be dealt by Monday, it probably wouldn’t have mattered and Puljujarvi would have stayed an Oiler past the deadline.

Oilers interim GM Keith Gretzky was insisting that anyone who called about Puljujarvi had to be willing to take Milan Lucic’s deal at an annual $6 million cap hit with it. That shut the door pretty quickly on any possible trade.