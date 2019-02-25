As we continue on with the rumor rundown on NHL Trade Deadline day, there are updates on the New Jersey Devils and Marcus Johansson, the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson, the Boston Bruins are eager to get something done and the Blue Jackets might be looking at a veteran defenseman out of Detroit.

Marcus Johansson Should Be Moved Today

The New Jersey Devils made the first move on Monday morning when they sent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Columbus Blue Jackets. There is an expectation the team isn’t done.

Devils with the first move of the morning. Marcus Johansson will go today as well. New Jersey looking for a 2nd round pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019

Darren Dreger reported that Marcus Johansson should get moved on Monday by the Devils and that the team is looking for a second-round pick in return. There is news the Boston Bruins might be interested. But, because of his history with Brad Marchand, he might use his no-trade clause to avoid the Bruins.

Unfortunately, Johansson left Devil’s practice early today due to some sort of apparent injury so that’s worth keeping an eye on. On a side, note, he helped celebrate his three-year-old daughter’s birthday party on Sunday and said he was happy he could be there for it. Johansson is well aware that he could be moved today.

No Rush on Erik Karlsson

Pierre LeBrun is reporting that among all the news today, there will be very little said and done when it comes to Erik Karlsson.

For the San Jose Sharks, today will be all about improving the roster and despite the fact Karlsson is a pending unrestricted free agent, the Sharks will worry about his contract and the potential eight-year deal they can offer him in the summer or after the deadline comes to a close.

Boston Bruins Trade Targets

There have been multiple reports on Monday that the Boston Bruins are in on a number of options. Darren Dreger tweets to watch the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders today. The Bruins are in on Mark Stone, Wayne Simmonds, and Tyler Toffoli.

BOS believed to be the Eastern Conference team that was closest to landing Nyquist. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019

The Bruins were in conversations prior on Ryan Dzingel and Gustav Nyquist so the expectation is that they are eagerly looking to do something.

Blue Jackets Interested in Niklas Kronwall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have already added Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and goaltender Keith Kinkaid. Is it possible the team isn’t done?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports (Twitter link) that they’ve shown interest in Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall. Portzline writes, “#CBL being in on D Adam McQuaid and Niklas Kronwall gives you the sense of what the Blue Jackets are looking for on the back end. Depth, sure, but snarl, too. Bet they regret letting Ian Cole walk over the summer.

The expectation is that Kronwall might not want to leave Detroit. In the past, he had publicly stated his desire to remain with Detroit for his full career but indicated earlier this month that he would consider moving if Ken Holland approached him and asked.

Craig Custance reports that the Red Wings have not asked for Kronwall’s 10-team list and they won’t. Sounds like they’ll only approach him if there’s an offer worth having that conversation over.

Interest in Other Flyers Players Not Named Simmonds

Craig Custance of The Athletic reports that outside of Wayne Simmonds, there are a pair of other pending unrestricted free agents in winger Michael Raffl and goalie Brian Elliott are also garnering interest.

Within the jumble of the goaltending situation that’s taken place in Philadelphia this season, Elliott could make for a decent backup for a playoff-bound team.

As for Simmonds, he is not joining the Flyers at practice today with the expectation he will be traded.