Today being the final day of the NHL Trade Deadline, there is plenty of buzz going on around certain players. The Winnipeg Jets are considered a team that should be active, but would they actually consider moving Patrik Laine? What about the Toronto Maple Leafs who haven’t done much in a couple weeks. What is on their agenda?

Would the Winnipeg Jets Really Move Patrick Laine?

The Winnipeg Jets will be a team to watch on Monday and one of the names that came up early was Patrik Laine. It would be hard to imagine the team moving him but Brian Lawton tweeted early on Monday that someone called and his source said the Jets didn’t hang up the phone.

Hearing some really big names floating around out there today. A number of clubs have called the @NHLJets about the moonshot of is #Laine a guy they would consider moving? Believed the phone was not hung up………… @NHLNetwork — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) February 25, 2019

On and off, Laine has struggled this season. He’s also a pending restricted free agent and is bound to ask for a ton of money. Are his struggles in Winnipeg something the Jets are worried about long-term? The thing to consider is that Laine went for long streaks without scoring and he still might get 40 goals this season. That has to mean something.

What Will the Maple Leafs Do on Monday?

Mark Zwolinski of the Toronto Star is reporting the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to forwards Chris Kreider and Luke Glendening, and defenseman Adam McQuaid. These might not be likely moves but if Kyle Dubas is willing to move a contract with some term, Kreider could be a name that moves considering he has another season left at $4.625 million. Dubas isn’t overly interested in adding rentals.

The reality is, it should be a relatively quiet day in Toronto. The cost of certain assets being quite high and Toronto already making their big move to acquire Jake Muzzin means there may not be a lot going on in Leafs nation. Keeping in mind the Leafs still have a lot of work to do when it comes to in-house contracts and juggling money, the team can’t afford to take on any more dollars that don’t expire this season.

If the Maple Leafs do make a move, they might consider adding a little toughness and are eyeing another defender. They have heavily scouted the Carolina Hurricanes.

There are also rumors the Leafs have talked to the Kings about Kyle Clifford and Philadelphia about Wayne Simmonds.

Cody Ceci Getting Some Interest

The Ottawa Senators pulled Cody Ceci out of the Senators lineup on Sunday and there is word he is getting interest from some teams in the NHL.

One of the teams originally rumored to be interested was the Edmonton Oilers but according to sources close the team, that is no longer the case.

Stars Looking at Replacing Zuccarello?

Stars GM Jim Nill has said they were probably done after adding Mats Zuccarello but reports are his injury changed things. Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Nill is actively working the phones today and looking for several options.

Not a huge surprise considering the news is that Zuccarello is out a month and the Stars are on the bubble as a playoff team, sitting in the top Wild Card spot. With such a tight Western Conference, the Stars would hate to have wasted the move of trading for Zuccarello if they don’t make the playoffs and he doesn’t stick around past this season.

