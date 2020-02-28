NHL Rumors: Blues, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news out of the St. Louis Blues organization that they might be thinking about a Alex Pietrangelo contract extension. So too, in Boston, there’s buzz around what a Torey Krug extension looks like. Where do the Columbus Blue Jackets and Josh Anderson sit and what did Joe Thornton say about rumors he might consider joining the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Can Blues Afford Alex Pietrangelo?

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun notes that it will be interesting to see how things play out between the St. Louis Blues and Alex Pietrangelo. The Pietrangelo camp was rumored to be seeking $9 million annually but LeBrun doesn’t believe the Blues will offer up more than eight years and $64 million.

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBrun writes that one executive told him John Carlson’s contract out of Washington is the comparison the Blues are using. He writes:

“Yes, $8-million AAV is an excellent comp and I think Carlson is well ahead of Pietrangelo career to platform on stats,’’ one rival player agent who is not involved in any of this said. “But the (Erik) Karlsson deal ($11.5-million AAV) will have Newport trying to get in between.’’ source – ‘LeBrun: Previewing the top storylines in what promises to be a wild offseason’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/27/2020

If Pietrangelo doesn’t re-sign with the Blues, LeBrun speculates the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs might be interested.

What Does a Torey Krug Extension Look Like?

Boston Bruins’ defenseman Torey Krug has indicated a willingness to accept a hometown discount. So, what does his extension look like?

LeBrun expects the Bruins will be reluctant to pay Krug more than teammates David Pastrnak ($6.6 million AAV) and Patrice Bergeron ($6.875 million) are making.

Josh Anderson and Blue Jackets to Part Ways?

Darren Dreger of TSN tweeted on Thursday that Josh Anderson could be done for the rest of the season thanks to his shoulder issues and required surgery. Pierre LeBrun added that, if accurate, Anderson’s NHL career with the Blue Jackets could be over.

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBrun writes:

I can only deduce is that there’s been a difference of opinion between the players’ camp and the team on how to proceed in terms of the injury and recovery. All of which suggests this is likely headed to an offseason divorce. He’s RFA this summer but will be one year away from UFA status. Therefore, it makes no sense for the Blue Jackets to allow an arbitration award to walk Anderson right to July 1, 2021, and get nothing in return for him.

Seattle Head Coach Hiring Held Off?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the hiring timeline for the first head coach of the Seattle expansion franchise has been moved up and will likely happen over the summer.

LeBrun notes that with the likes of Peter Laviolette, Bruce Boudreau, Mike Babcock, and Gerard Gallant now available, he believes they’ll be eager to hire before the Minnesota Wild or New Jersey Devils do their hiring.

Seattle President and CEO Tod Lewieke announced today that the team also started building the team’s practice facility which is just a few minutes away from the arena.

Thornton Likely to Stay With Sharks

Despite a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman that Joe Thornton could look at other options over the summer, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports that Joe Thornton fully intends to return with the San Jose Sharks next season.

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Thorton said when asked about the rumor:

“It’s an iconic team for sure. But I’m a Shark. I’m a Shark. I’ve been privileged to play here and understand what it is to be a Shark. I’m trying to pass it on to the younger guys and how much pride we take out here playing in front of these fans. I’ve always said I’m a lifelong Shark and that I will make no apologies for that.”