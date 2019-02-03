In today’s rumor rundown, there is a ton of news out of the Headlines Segment from Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday. The panel covered everything from Brent Seabrook being asked to consider a trade to the specifics on an Auston Matthews deal to Taylor Hall potentially being traded by this year’s deadline.

Seabrook Asked to Waive No-Move Clause

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday during the Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada that Brent Seabrook has been asked to waive his no-move clause. To this point, Seabrook has said no.

While Seabrook doesn’t want to leave the Blackhawks, the organization may still look around and see what interest is out there. Even if he were to change his mind and waive, he’s certainly not an inexpensive addition for a club. SearbookHe’s got six years remaining on a $6.875 million deal per season and he’s not exactly crushing it in terms of production. That said, he is on pace to do better than last year’s totals.

Maple Leafs Eyeing Five or Six-Year Deal for Auston Matthews

During the same segment, the panel reported that talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews have intensified and that a five or six-year deal is where the two parties look like they are going to land.

Eight year brings the annual salary far too high for the Leafs. Friedman reported that the annual salary won’t reach that of Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million per season but it could be close.

Chris Johnston reports that the number on a five-year deal might come in around $11 million and on a six-year deal, will be closer to $12 million per season. Nick Kypreos said that once that deal gets done, the Leafs will aggressively pursue a deal with Mitch Marner.

Everyone Wants First-Round Picks

Kypreos also detailed that the hot commodity out there in trade talks right now is the idea of acquiring a first-round pick. That said, he believes only the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators are interested in considering such a trade where they give up a first-rounder to get something of value.

Specifically, when it comes to the Predators, they are looking for at least one, if not two front-line players which almost guarantees that they’ll have to give up their first-rounder to get what they’re looking to get in a trade.

Oilers Taking Their Time

Johnston reports that while the Edmonton fan base waits to see who the Oilers select as the team’s new GM, the organization hasn’t even reached out to any potential candidates and will take their time. This could be, in part, because of the inability to speak with certain candidates based on their current employment, but also that the Oilers are simply doing a ton of research before reaching out to ensure they get this decision right.

Taylor Hall Isn’t Going Anywhere… Yet

Elliotte Friedman reported that there were some whispers that the New Jersey Devils might be taking stock of their current situation and wondering if they should move bigger pieces. When asked about Taylor Hall, GM Ray Shero said there was “zero chance” he’s moved by this year’s trade deadline.

Sportsnet later wrote a piece saying Hall would not be traded, but there was some confusion as to whether that meant ever or just this season. All that was officially reported was that it wouldn’t be by the deadline.

