In today’s rumor rundown, Brent Seabrook has come out and squashed rumors he was asked to waive his no-move clause while Alex Chiasson of the Edmonton Oilers has told everyone he’d like to stay with the team. The Arizona Coyotes are not looking at the rental market but the New York Islanders might be in a major way. Finally, if the Senators move Matt Duchene or Mark Stone, TSN’s panel has some idea as to what the team would look for in return.

Seabrook Hasn’t Been Asked to Waive No-Movement Clause

After Elliotte Friedman reported the Chicago Blackhawks had approached defenseman Brent Seabrook and asked if he would waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade, Seabrook himself has said he has no idea where that report is coming from and that he has not been asked by the organization.

Brent Seabrook says he has not been approached by the #Blackhawks to waive his no movement clause. "It's news to me… I don't know where the reports are coming from." pic.twitter.com/8ymPFcTXjU — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) February 4, 2019

Friedman reported that after being approached, Seabrook said no to the request. Clearly, there is more going on here than meets the eye because Friedman is often not wrong or known for so badly misreporting the correct information.

Related: NHL Trade Deadline: Our Top 10 Must-Watch List

Coyotes Not Looking at Rentals

Sports Journalist for AZ Sports, Matt Layman tweeted that Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka said last week, “We’re not looking at the rental market as strongly as maybe other teams are.” Chayka added that he’s having a lot of discussions looking at the short-term and long-term.

Considering the Coyotes are still in the conversation for playoffs, it wouldn’t surprise people to see them consider adding a piece or two to help their cause.

Alex Chiasson Wants to Stick With Edmonton

Despite the recent struggles for the Edmonton Oilers, there is some good news. Forward Alex Chiasson has said e’d like to stay with the team after this season if they’ll consider re-signing him.

Chiasson signed to a one-year minimum salary contract after successfully making the team on a professional tryout. This season he has 17 goals in 43 games and he told Rob Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun that he hopes that contract comes with the Oilers.

What he wants on an extension will be the real determining factor as to whether or not the Oilers consider it versus trading him at the deadline. The Oilers have to happy with his production but at the same time wonder if his inconsistency over his NHL career means he shouldn’t be offered much of a raise of his current salary.

What will also be interesting to watch is how the team handles a possible Chiasson extension without a long-term GM in the fold.

Related: NHL Rumors: Silfverberg, Panarin, Zuccarello, More

Possible Returns for the Senators

Frank Seravalli of TSN discussed what the Senators might be looking at in return if they decided to trade either Matt Duchene and/or Mark Stone. The package coming back has to start with a first-round pick plus something else.

Craig Button suggested there are a few teams that might be interested in such a trade and named some examples. If the Senators are targeting these teams, Button suggested a few targets the Sens will have their eyes on. From the Winnipeg Jets, they might want Jack Roslovic or Kristian Vesalainen while they’d go after Eeli Tolvanen and Dante Fabbro from the Nashville Predators. If they were looking to the Calgary Flames, it would be Dillon Dube and Juuso Valimaki and from the Vegas Golden Knights, it would be Erik Brannstrom and Shea Theodore.

As it stands right now, Duchene’s camp met for an extended period of time and when asked after the meetings where things were at, Duchene responded, “If I had a gut feeling I’d probably go with it right now but at this point, we’re not at that point.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Seabrook, Hall, Matthews, More

Islanders to Be Aggressive

When asked about the position the New York Islanders might take heading into this year’s trade deadline, Pierre LeBrun said Winnipeg’s TSN 1290, “I think he’s going to try to add.” LeBrun continued, “They’re going to be aggressive. They’ve got cap room. They’re a great story. They’ve got probably the coach of the year in Barry Trotz.”

LeBrun thinks that not only will they add before the deadline on Feb 25. the team will be major players in the offseason.