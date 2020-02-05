NHL Rumors: Panthers, Oilers, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, the Florida Panthers might move Mike Hoffman, Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers are working on an extension and only one deal seems to make sense, and there are more whispers surrounding Max Domi out of Montreal.

Hoffman on the Move Out of Florida?

Pierre LeBrun explained during Insider Trading on TSN on Tuesday night that forward Mike Hoffman was asked to submit his no-trade list in the event the Florida Panthers decided to move him ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun explained that the Panthers are in a playoff spot but also a high-scoring team. Potentially, they’re willing to trade offense for defense. He notes:

“The bottom line is Florida needs a defensive addition on the backend. That’s what would make it happen. It doesn’t mean they’ll move him, this could be something that plays out until the end of the year.”

LeBrun believes the Edmonton Oilers might be a fit, even if he’s not sure Hoffman is on the Oilers radar. As most people know, the Oilers are looking for another top-six winger and if James Neal’s injury is anything serious, certainly could use a veteran goal scorer.

Dale Tallon spoke to Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com and explained he’s looking for another defenseman for a very specific role:

I’d like to acquire a veteran D if I could to play with [Aaron] Ekblad and settle things down a bit back there. We need to be more consistent on the blue line.

Related: The Best of ‘Mr. Goalie’ Glenn Hall

Nurse To Sign Bridge Deal

We took a closer look at the Darnell Nurse ask if he’s going to stay long-term in Edmonton at the end of this season. Bob McKenzie spoke of the contract negotiations between Nurse and the Oilers and noted that things are moving along but likely not on a long-term deal.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

The expectation is that because of Edmonton’s salary cap situation, they’ll sign him to a two-year bridge deal, just under $6 million per season and walk him into unrestricted free agency. But, because Nurse wants to be in Edmonton long-term, the team is not as concerned about the free agency situation.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Jets, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, More

Max Domi’s Future in Montreal Uncertain?

Yvon Pedneault of Le Journal de Montreal (translation required) is continuing to take a look at Max Domi’s future in Montreal, this time suggesting the emergence of rookie Nick Suzuki could change Domi’s importance with the organization. A soon-to-be RFA, Domi has failed to step this season and the Canadiens are unsure about committing long-term.

Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pedneault writes:

Today, in front of the performances of Suzuki, do we have a very different evaluation of Domi, who is far from having made the difference and who was unable to take up an important challenge, that of being a great leader during that there was congestion in the infirmary?

Pedneault points out the Canadiens have over $62 million invested in next season’s roster and that could mean issues giving big money to Domi. If not moved at the deadline, perhaps he’s moved around the draft if Montreal feels it best to move on.

The Canadiens are definitely a team to watch as this year’s deadline as they have a number of pieces that could be on the move.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Coyotes, Kings, Wild, Rangers, More

Dubois Deal Not Coming Anytime Soon

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Columbus Blue Jackets won’t be announcing a contract extension for Pierre-Luc Dubois anytime in the near future as negotiations are being pushed back to the summer.

Portzline tweets that the two sides were willing to talk during the season, but the team has moved him down the priority list.