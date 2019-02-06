In today’s rumor rundown, just hours after Auston Matthews signed his new deal, the controversy has already started as it pertains to Mitch Marner. There is also news that teams are calling the Arizona Coyotes about one of their players and that the Vancouver Canucks are looking to add a forward while they work on an Alex Edler extension.

Marner’s Agent Backpedaling a Bit?

The conversation started, “So far they’ve been trying to lowball (Marner),” agent Darren Ferris said Tuesday. “That’s the reason we’ve come to this point.”

This was not a good sign if you were the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ferris cited the fact that no one else was taking a discount so why should Marner — who happens to lead the Maple Leafs in scoring? But, as Auston Matthews signed on Tuesday and the quote hit the media in Toronto, Ferris has started to backpedal a bit.

Agent, Toronto Star columnist clarify comments made on contract talk involving Mitch Marner https://t.co/pZdM6FGMxt #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/19NxQfmgOC — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 6, 2019

During an appearance on a number of radio stations including Sportsnet’s The Jeff Blair Show, Ferris suggesting the two sides were getting along fine and that the both ended their discussions on a positive note saying the “lowball” offer that happened in the initial stages of talking contract are a normal course of negotiations.

It isn’t changing the fact that Marner won’t negotiate during the season and Matthews’ new deal only sets the bar for Marner who, as Bob McKenzie said, “they absolutely, 100 percent believe earnestly that Mitch Marner is worth every bit as much as Auston Matthews. They do.”

Pierre LeBrun asks, “Bottom line, all controversy aside, it comes down to one very basic question: can Marner get what Matthews got and if not, where does that leave both sides this summer? Marner wants to be a Leaf. So his camp pushes as far as it can and then signs. At least that’s what I think.”

Related: Solid Deal for Maple Leafs and for Matthews

Teams Calling Coyotes About Richard Panik

Craig Morgan, who writes for the Athletic AZ tweeted that if the Arizona Coyotes are no longer in the playoff race or if they become healthy enough, pending unrestricted free agent forward Richard Panik would be their most likely trade chip. Teams are already calling the Coyotes about him.

As it stands right now, the Coyotes are three points back of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and have been hanging in despite a ton of injuries to the current roster. The team is not expected to make the playoffs but they weren’t expected to be where they are currently either.

Panik’s next few games will be a real showcase. He’s got 10 goals and 22 points in 52 games for the Coyotes this season.

Related: NHL Rumors: Kovalchuk, Matthews, Oilers, Panthers, More

Canucks Interested in Patrick Maroon?

Frank Seravalli of TSN is reporting the Vancouver Canucks and defenseman Alexander Edler have started contract extension negotiations and he’s become the team’s top priority. But, second to that, the Canucks are looking for help on the wing and might have their eyes on someone who won’t cost a lot to acquire.

Seravalli wonders about St. Louis Blues forward Patrick Maroon and if he would be a good fit? There have been rumors of the Blues looking to move him for weeks now but while the team is close to a playoff spot, Maroon hasn’t been terribly productive.

Craig Button notes potential options could include Gustav Nyquist and Jakob Silfverberg.

Related: NHL Rumors: Chiasson, Seabrook, Senators, Islanders, More

Red Wings and Nyquist

Speaking of Nyquist out of Detroit, GM Ken Holland says he’s got a decision to make. During an interview with Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, he said, “I’ve been a buyer, where you call all the teams and see who’s available and get a feel for the price. Now I’m a seller and if there’s a deal, we’ll do it.”

He also added that if the market is too soft because there are too many sellers, he might not make a move.

Preds Re-Acquiring Cody McLeod