NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news regarding the status of Mark Giordano in Calgary and how his week-to-week injury affects the Flames plans at the deadline. With the Toronto Maple Leafs now having found some toughness and a goaltender, what is their plan to address the defense? The Buffalo Sabres are looking to shake things up and, finally, the Vancouver Canucks are interested in a forward out of New Jersey, but only under one condition.

Giordano Affects Flames Willingness to Move Brodie

Pierre LeBrun said on TSN’s Insider Trading, Giordano’s injury affects the chances the Flames will move T.J. Brodie. LeBrun said many teams believed the Brodie might be available for a forward but now, “The sense is that the Flames will have to go all hands on deck with their remaining d to get through this Giordano injury.” He said, in fact, there is a sense the Flames might actually considering shopping for another defenseman.

Apr 25, 2015; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie (7) controls the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period in game six of the first round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary Flames won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

LeBrun admitted that Brodie could still be moved as a pending UFA but it certainly isn’t the Flames top priority any longer.

Darren Dreger then added that some GM’s around the NHL are wondering what the Flames might do with Sam Bennett. Dreger said Bennett’s name has been out there for a long, long time and there is a sense he could use a change of scenery. The Flames aren’t actively shopping Bennett but as an often fourth-line player for the Flames, he’d like a chance to prove he’s a top-six NHL forward.

Related: Top 15 NHL Power Forwards

Maple Leafs Now Looking at Defense

Dreger admitted that the Maple Leafs are in the market for another defenseman but there are some things to consider first. Saying that the uncertainty around Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci creates issues for GM Kyle Dubas to just go spend money, only if he’s willing to trade Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnson or Alex Kerfoot might Dubas be able to get something else done before the deadline.

Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One player the Maple Leafs won’t consider adding by trading a forward is Alec Martinez out of Los Angeles. LeBrun noted the Maple Leafs weren’t interested. So far, he’s heard only Florida and Winnipeg and it would cost a second-round pick to get that deal done.

Related: Myth of the Montreal Canadiens’ Early Success

Canucks Interested in Wayne Simmonds?

LeBrun discussed what plans are on the docket for the Vancouver Canucks and a lot of talk is focused around the status of Micheal Ferland. LeBrun notes that right before the deadline, the Canucks will take a long look at whether or not they can rely on Ferland for a playoff run.

Wayne Simmonds, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If not, it is believed that internally, the Canucks have discussed Wayne Simmonds as an option from the New Jersey Devils. Right now, the plan is to hope Ferland is ok but Simmonds will be on the Canucks’ radar.

Related: Oilers News and Rumors: Benson, Nygard, Neal, Tatar, More

Sabres About to Get Creative and Make Big Sacrifice?

Finally, Dreger alluded to the tire fire of an organization the Buffalo Sabres are and GM Jason Botterill’s desire to add a top-six foward. Dreger believes that while neither Rasmus Ristolainen or Brandon Montour are being shopped, the Sabres may be willing to sacrifice one of them if they can secure a top-six forward in return.

Brandon Montour, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dreger believes the Sabres need to do something and head coach Ralph Kreuger addressed the fans thanking them for their support, understanding how frustrated they are.