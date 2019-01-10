In today’s rumor rundown, the fire to do something in Pittsburgh has cooled a bit while the Sharks have made it known they’re looking to add a rental at the deadline. Elliotte Friedman laid down his 31 Thoughts article and gave us a few nuggets including that the Jets might move Laurent Brossoit but won’t contemplate moving one specific player teams are asking about. He also suggested a trade for Michael Ferland is a “when” and not “if” scenario, naming a few teams that might be interested.

The Penguins Aren’t as Urgent to Make a Move as they Once Were

Reports out of Pittsburgh are that the franchise isn’t as eager to shake things up down the middle as they were a year ago. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cites that general manager Jim Rutherford indicated that he’s not as determined as he was in the past. Rutherford said, “I don’t know where things will go on the trade front, but I don’t feel the same urgency as I felt last year to strengthen our center position, which was a big need last year.”

One person that has been among the players most frequently discussed in Pittsburgh is Derick Brassard. He’s in the final year of his contract and the Vegas Golden Knights are paying 40% of his salary but it’s not looking like he’ll stay with the Penguins beyond this season. Just don’t expect him to be moved this season as he has a lot to offer the Penguins in a playoff run.

Expect the Sharks to Make a Push for Rentals

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson indicated to Paul Gackle of the Mercury News that the team is going to be a player on the rental market this season. In fact, they’re open to acquiring an impact player at the deadline. This is the same team that went out and grabbed Evander Kane last season.

It has to be assumed that if a GM is openly coming out and stating he’s willing to be active and acquire a big-time player, you know that the feeling in San Jose is that they want teams to call and make offers. Needless to say, San Jose is going to be active and it makes sense to do so, especially if they aren’t sure of the status of a player like Erik Karlsson.

One thing to watch for in San Jose is the lack of cap space the team has to make a move for anything over $4 million in cap space.

Ferland is When Not If in Carolina

Carolina is not in a position to allow its potential unrestricted free agents to walk for nothing which means for Michael Ferland, moving him looks like a “when” not “if” scenario. Elliotte Friedman reported in his 31 Thoughts article on Wednesday at he thinks Pittsburgh makes sense, and so does Edmonton.

The Hurricanes will also have to make decisions on Curtis McElhinney and Petr Mrazek but may wait a little longer than they’ll wait on Ferland.

Keep an Eye on Laurent Brossoit But Not Roslovic

Friedman says that as long as the NHL has teams starving for goaltending help, people should keep an eye on Winnipeg’s Laurent Brossoit. He’s been very good in the backup role for the Jets and one year away from free agency. He may shake loose based on the fact that the Jets have a lot of questions when it comes to future contracts for some of their bigger-name players.

Friedman also added, “Sounds like a few teams have asked about Jack Roslovic, only to have GM Kevin Cheveldayoff swat their requests Mutombo-like into the upper deck.”