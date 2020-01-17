NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Oilers, Flames, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we have confirmation the Toronto Maple Leafs have inquired into the availability of a New York Rangers goaltender. What is the asking price? The Minnesota Wild are ready to make trades and an interesting defenseman is available. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames looking for the exact same pieces on the trade market?

Maple Leafs Inquire on Geogeiv

We’ve discussed at length the New York Rangers possibly moving Alexander Georgeiv in the rumor rundown reports but there’s more news on Friday, specifically from a couple of NHL insider sources. First, Darren Dreger of TSN tweeted that the Maple Leafs were one of the teams that inquired about Georgiev. Second, James Mirtle of The Athletic notes the Maple Leafs have made multiple calls.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mirtle writes that the Rangers have been asking for a young NHL player in return. He explains:

Both teams have kept trade talks quiet, so specifics are somewhat lacking. But it’s believed that the Leafs are willing to part with futures – including someone like AHLer Jeremy Bracco – in order to land Georgiev. The Rangers, however, are asking for more established players, presumably, the likes of Leafs forwards Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alexander Kerfoot. That’s going to be a no-go for Toronto, especially in a 1-for-1 scenario source ‘ Mirtle: The Maple Leafs are interested in Alexandar Georgiev. But how much can they justify giving up?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 01/17/2020

The issue here is that the Rangers know how good Georgiev could be and that in most other situations, they wouldn’t be trading him. The Maple Leafs also know that Georgiev could be a smart bet as a future goaltender for them. That said, if Dubas has to trade a forward, he wants to use a player like Kapanen or Johnsson on a defenseman.

Minnesota Wild Willing to Trade Matt Dumba

According to Dreger on Insider Trading, GM of the Minnesota Wild, Bill Geurin, has made it know the Wild are ready to make trades. They have lost six of their last seven games and playoffs appear unlikely.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dreger reports the following:

Another team to watch is the Minnesota Wild. I’m told that Bill Guerin is open for business, and part of the trade bait list could include veteran defenseman Mathew Dumba.

Dumba, at one time, was a workhorse for the Wild but after injuring his pectoral muscle, has yet to regain his offensive game. A seventh-overall pick in 2012 and a former 50-point right-handed defenseman, there is sure to be teams inquiring about his asking price.

Dumba is not a rental. He’s got three seasons at $6 million left. So, if a team is interested, they believe he can be a strong defenseman for them long-term.

With the Wild ready to make moves, expect there to be a lot of talk surrounding Jason Zucker.

Oilers and Flames Competing Off The Ice Too

Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger both agreed that the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers could be in the trade market for essentially the same thing. Both teams need a top-six forward.

Tyler Toffoli #23, Los Angeles Kings – December 18, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun said when it comes to the Flames, “It makes me think, there’s certainly some interest in Tyler Toffolli from the LA Kings, among other targets.” With only Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan on the roster the Flames have some money to add another right-handed forward.

Dreger said, “The Edmonton Oilers are also looking for a top-six forward.” He added that he believes one team the Oilers are watching are the Toronto Maple Leafs where there are rumblings around the “likes of Kapanen, Johnsson, maybe Alex Kerfoot.”

Could there be some crossover and the two teams are calling about the same player? Absolutely.

