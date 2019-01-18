NHL Rumors: Senators, Red Wings, Hurricanes, More



In today’s rumor rundown, the Ottawa Senators are talking with their free agents and while things aren’t there yet, there are signs that deals might get done. The Detroit Red Wings have a number of free agents that could fetch a decent return but the team may choose to re-sign them and the Carolina Hurricanes trade for Nino Niederreiter is likely not the only move this team makes in the next couple weeks. Finally, could William Nylander be traded in the offseason? One former Maple Leafs GM seems to think so.

Senators Met with Duchene

Darren Dreger reported that the Ottawa Senators have met with Matt Duchene‘s agent Pat Brisson and discussed “general parameters in term and the finances.” No deal is imminent but the two sides have agreed to continue talking. “The expectation is that Brisson and Dorion will reconnect next week,” Dreger said.

Dreger said these discussions won’t likely lead to a deal this or next week but that Duchene will need to decide well

“well in advance of the Feb. 25 trade deadline.” If that doesn’t happen, expect a trade to be worked out.

In respect to Mark Stone and Cody Ceci, the team is talking to their representation as well with an extension more likely for Stone and a trade more likely for Ceci.

Detroit Has a Number of Choices to Make

Our own Tony Wolak of The Hockey Writers outlined the situation in Detroit fairly well and Darren Dreger of TSN noted that the Red Wings have a number of decisions to make. Both Dreger and Ansar Khan of MLive note the Detroit Red Wings have a collection of pending unrestricted free agents that GM Ken Holland could move at the trade deadline. Instead, it sounds like the plan is to re-sign a couple of them.

A two-year extension might be offered to Howard, the Red Wings would like to re-sign d-man Nick Jensen and the ask for Gustav Nyquist is high which might mean extensions instead of lesser returns. Dreger said:

“Jimmy Howard of course, an experienced goaltender, and there is a few teams that use an upgrade in that department, likely to be available. Beyond that you look at Nyquist, you look at Glendening and then you look at the big hitting experience of Nik Kronwall on the back end. You could build the case that he could fit in the top four.”

If the Red Wings try to re-sign Nyquist, it may take a three- or four-year deal at over $5 million a season to get that deal done.

Hurricanes Aren’t Done Making Moves

When the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Nino Niederreiter from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Victor Rask, they made potentially the biggest move pre-trade deadline so far. If reports are accurate, Carolina isn’t done.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun stated that the Hurricanes are still looking to add to their roster and is searching for another top-six forward. The idea is to use their surplus of defensemen and defensive prospects to land that forward.

It makes the rumors surrounding Micheal Ferland even more baffling as he’s on pace to have a career season. This must mean that extension talks have gone south and Carolina feels they can get a forward as productive but for a much cheaper price. Niederreiter may be the first sign a Ferland deal is close to happening.

Bob McKenzie of TSN said:

“Now Dougie Hamilton‘s name is out there a lot, but the reality is whether it’s Brett Pesce or Justin Faulk, any right hand shooting defenceman who’s not named Jaccob Slavin is available for the right price if the Carolina Hurricanes can pick up an offensive forward.”

William Nylander to be Moved?

Former Toronto GM Brian Burke is among those who believe the Maple Leafs might jettison William Nylander as soon as possible. Burke said on Sportsnet that the front-loaded nature of Nylander’s contract should allow the team to move him this off-season.

Burke suggests that almost $7 million per season is too much to pay for a “surplus player” and that they Leafs have other needs that require addressing. There has been no comment from Kyle Dubas and there was a promise to Nylander that he wouldn’t be traded, but Dubas also said he wasn’t going to look to the rental market this season and that appears to have been an incorrect statement.

