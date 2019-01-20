NHL Rumors: Stone, Duchene, Karlsson, Bruins, Blackhawks, More

In today’s rumor rundown, the Ottawa Senators are pitching hard for Mark Stone and Matt Duchene to stay, the Sharks are starting their negotiations with Erik Karlsson and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at what’s out there for them on the trade market.

Senators Make Duchene an Offer

It appears the Ottawa Senators and GM Pierre Dorion have taken the first step in keeping one of their big-three pending free agents in Ottawa. According to Nick Kypreos, Dorion met with Matt Duchene’s agent last week and presented him with a long-term contract offer.

Kypreos said the offer was in the areas of $64 million over eight seasons and part of the reason for that offer coming now was to show Matt Duchene how serious the organization is about keeping him.

Kypreos added, “I would think that would probably come with a soft deadline as well.” If Duchene declines, “I would think Pierre Dorion would need at least two weeks to shop him and get the best deal available.”

Elliotte Friedman then added he believes the franchise presented an offer to Mark Stone. “They met with Stone on Monday, a couple of days before they met with Matt Duchene. I believe they also presented something that they are willing to take a look at.”

Friedman believes the numbers are higher for Mark Stone than they are for Duchene but in the same ballpark.

Related: NHL Rumors: Muzzin and the Leafs, Skinner, Oilers, and More

Karlsson Contract Talks Have Started

Don Meehan, the agent who represents San Jose Sharks pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Erik Karlsson, met with GM Doug Wilson on Friday and started discussing a contract extension.

Both sides had held off talking a deal during the first half of the season with the idea of letting Karlsson get comfortable. With his incredible production since Christmas, Karlsson is certainly comfortable now and the Sharks want to know what the future holds.

Boston Bruins Swinging for the Fences

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports the Boston Bruins are heavily in on Wayne Simmonds but if there’s any hesitation, it’s the asking price from the Philadelphia Flyers who are believed to want a first round pick along with a prospect or two. Boston has the prospects but is hesitant to give up the draft pick.

For Boston, it might be worth it as they view Wayne Simmonds as a perfect complement on the second line for David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Dupont writes: