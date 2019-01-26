In today’s rumor rundown, there is news on the contract negotiations between Ottawa and Matt Duchene, a change in plans for one of the New York Rangers better forwards, a player who was rumored to be traded out of Detroit no longer available and more from Tampa and Los Angeles.

Duchene and Senators Haven’t Gotten to Numbers

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that while speculation is that Matt Duchene has been offered a deal worth $8 million per season over 8 years, no firm contract numbers have actually been exchanged between the Ottawa Senators and Duchene. This doesn’t mean an offer isn’t coming but reports the two sides are already talking numbers appears to be false.

LeBrun doesn’t believe that Duchene’s camp has been told that if in a couple weeks the two sides have not discussed terms and come to some sort of agreement that they will look to move Duchene.

Chris Kreider Won’t Be Easy to Acquire

There has been all sorts of speculation surrounding a number of New York Rangers players and one of the names rumored to be available is Chris Kreider. He still might be but The New York Post’s Larry Brooks reports that the Rangers will take nothing less than a “perfect deal” to give him up.

Brooks writes that because Kreider is on a value contract at a below-market $4.625 million per season, and also happens to be the team’s leading goal scorer, he is too valuable to give up. Brooks believes the Rangers would rather re-sign him to a long-term deal if possible.

If that doesn’t happen and Kreider is traded, Brooks suggests a young roster forward with similar offensive upside is the starting point. If not someone already in the NHL and contributing, the prospect that the Rangers would target might be in the vein of names like Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Ryan Donato, Troy Terry, Eeli Tolvanen, and Cody Glass.

Kreider is no longer high on the list of players expected to be moved.

Athanasiou No Longer Available

Despite rumors that he might be available in the right package, TSN’s Darren Dreger stated on WGR 550 in Buffalo that the Detroit Red Wings have removed Andreas Athanasiou’s name of the trade block.

Athanasiou fits into the rebuild plans for the Red Wings and is currently second in goals and third in points for the team. He’s trending towards break his career-high in scoring right away and blowing away expectations by the time the season is said and done. He’s also relatively inexpensive at $3 million per season.

Lightning and Point Not Talking Contract

Nick Kelly of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brayden Point‘s reps won’t be talking contract extension until the offseason. “I don’t know what I’m going to have to pay Brayden Point,” GM Julien BriseBois said. “And he’s going to obviously be a priority in the offseason.”

While Point is one of many restricted free agents that could be the target of an offer sheet, BriseBois is not concerned because he believes that no one will make an offer if they don’t believe they’ll actually get the player. The insinuation was that Tampa would simply match an offer.

Asking Price for Jake Muzzin Insanely High

Bob McKenzie was on Winnipeg’s TSN 1290, and was asked about the status and asking price for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin. McKenzie notes that the price is ‘astronomically high.’

McKenzie suggests the asking price is a first-round pick and a really good blue-chip prospect or young player. This ask may drop as other deals are made and set the price for players on the trade market but no one really knows the price of a rental yet this season so things may be slow moving when it comes to Muzzin.

