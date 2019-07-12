In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news out of Vancouver as it pertains to both Sven Baertschi and Loui Eriksson, the Dallas Stars are trying to trade a defenseman, the Chicago Blackhawks shopping a forward and the Nashville Predators are rethinking the notion of moving Kyle Turris.

Baertschi Will Be Ready, Eriksson Has a Choice

Rick Dhaliwal reports there had been some talk about Sven Baertschi’s health and playing future but his agent has said that he’ll be ready for training camp and is 100 percent. This is great news for the Canucks.

Sven Baertschi, Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the not-so-great news category, GM Jim Benning has said there is “no update” on Loui Eriksson’s situation.

The question becomes how badly does Eriksson want a fresh start because some of the teams that could use his contract to get to the salary cap floor, (Ottawa for example) he might not want to go to.

Eriksson’s agent,J.P. Barry was on TSN Radio Vancouver and said, “I mean we have spoken about a lot of things whether it is staying playing or finding a new home so we will need to continue discussing that.” He also said that any negative comments Eriksson might have made were probably overblown by Swedish media.

Blackhawks Shopping Brendan Perlini

It’s already been reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to move Artem Anisimov. Michael Wagner reports that Jay Zawaski said that along with shopping Artem Anisimov the Chicago Blackhawks are shopping restricted free agent forward Brendan Perlini.

The Blackhawks and Perlini are scheduled to continue negotiations next week, according to a source. The two sides haven’t talked much so far.

Dallas Stars to Trade Julis Honka

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Stars are trying to trade defenseman Julius Honka.

Julius Honka, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Honka doesn’t have the highest of trade values but he’s the type of player a team might take a chance on thinking he could reach some expected potential on a cheaper contract.

Teams always tend to be on the lookout for a right-handed shot and the Stars don’t sound like they plan to use him much and the other option is waivers.

Does Dzingel to Hurricanes Mean No Williams?

The Carolina Hurricanes had been quiet in free agency up to the point they signed Ryan Dzingel to a two-year deal. Most of the buzz was that the team was waiting on a decision from Justin Wiliams.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Ryan Dzingel (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Cory Lavalette reports that even with the Hurricanes signing Dzingel to a, it doesn’t close the door on Williams re-signing with the team. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell believes Williams will play another season.

Lavalette thinks this means the Hurricanes might have something else they are working on.

Predators Holding Onto Turris?

Despite needing to shed salary and having an expensive center corps, reports are the Nashville Predators may elect to hang onto Kyle Turris.

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Adam Vingan of The Athletic writes:

Over the past several months, Turris, who is owed $6 million in each of the next five seasons, has been shipped out of town by countless armchair general managers. One would assume that the addition of Duchene and his $8 million cap hit would hasten Turris’ departure, but it appears that the Predators are prepared to hold on to him, at least for now. source – ‘Should the Predators consider Kyle Turris a luxury or burden?’ – Adam Vingan – The Athletic – 07/10/2019

Vingan writes that GM David Poile is looking for a rebound year from Turris. If it doesn’t work and Turris is playing third-line center, it could make him harder to trade down the road.